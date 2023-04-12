WHL announces Division Nominees for Four Broncos Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 Division nominees for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy awarded annually to the WHL Player of the Year presented by Kia Canada.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, which will be announced from Tuesday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 10. The winner of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy awarded to the WHL Player of the Year will be announced Wednesday, May 10.

WHL Player of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Logan Stankoven (Kamloops, B.C.) – Kamloops Blazers

Central Division – Kai Uchacz (De Winton, Alta.) – Red Deer Rebels

East Division – Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Regina Pats

U.S. Division – Jackson Berezowski (Yorkton, Sask.) – Everett Silvertips

WHL Player of the Year Biographies

Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers): The reigning Four Broncos Memorial Trophy winner, Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven is the WHL B.C. Division Player of the Year. Stankoven led his hometown Blazers to the Club’s fourth consecutive B.C. Division title, finishing fourth in the League in scoring with 97 points (34G-63A) despite playing in only 48 of Kamloops’ 68 contests. The Dallas Stars prospect also helped Canada capture the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in January. The 20-year-old was one of only two WHL skaters to average two or more points per game, while also appearing in at least 40 regular season fixtures. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward was originally selected fifth-overall by Kamloops in the 2018 WHL Draft and has collected 260 points (115G-145A) over his 180 regular season appearances with the Blazers.

Kai Uchacz (Red Deer Rebels): Red Deer Rebels forward Kai Uchacz is the WHL Central Division Player of the Year. Uchacz, from De Winton, Alta., finished second among WHL skaters with 50 goals during the regular season, becoming the second Rebel in as many seasons to score 50 times during a single campaign. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect recorded 60 per cent of his goals at even strength. The 19-year-old, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds, has tallied 128 career points (67G-61A) over his 177 career regular season appearances since being selected 10th-overall in the 2018 WHL Draft.

Connor Bedard (Regina Pats): Regina Pats captain and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard is the WHL East Division Player of the Year. Ranked as the top North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting, Bedard enjoyed a remarkable season that saw him lead the league in goals (71), assists (72) and points (143) while also becoming the first WHL player to record 140 or more points in a season since the 1995-96 campaign. Named as the WHL Player of the Month on four occasions during the 2022-23 season, the product of North Vancouver, B.C. also became Canada’s all-time leading scorer at the IIHF World Junior Championship while helping his country to a gold medal victory in January. Originally selected by the Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Bedard holds career regular season totals of 134 goals and 271 points over 134 appearances with Regina.

Jackson Berezowski (Everett Silvertips): Everett Silvertips captain Jackson Berezowski is the WHL U.S. Division Player of the Year. The product of Yorkton, Sask. finished second among U.S. Division skaters with 81 points during the regular season, while his 48 goals during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season not only stands as a new Silvertips franchise record, but was also the third-highest total of any WHL skater. Berezowski, 21, also became Everett’s all-time leading goal-scorer earlier this year, concluding his WHL career with 130 regular season goals. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound forward was originally selected by the Silvertips in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft and graduates from the WHL with career totals of 130 goals and 232 points over 273 regular season appearances, all with Everett.

