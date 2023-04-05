WHL announces Division Nominees for Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 Division nominees for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy awarded annually to the WHL Coach of the Year.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, which will be announced from Tuesday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 10. The winner of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy awarded to the WHL Coach of the Year will be announced Wednesday, May 3.

WHL Coach of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Mark Lamb – Prince George Cougars

Central Division – Willie Desjardins – Medicine Hat Tigers

East Division – Brennan Sonne – Saskatoon Blades

U.S. Division – Stu Barnes – Tri-City Americans

WHL Coach of the Year Biographies

Mark Lamb (Prince George Cougars): Mark Lamb is the WHL B.C. Division Coach of the Year after helping lead the Prince George Cougars to a 37-24-6-1 record and second-place finish in the B.C. Division. Under Lamb, several Cougars enjoyed career years including leading scorer Chase Wheatcroft (47G-60A), who became just the second skater in Prince George Cougars history to surpass 100 points in a season. Three of Lamb’s Prince George skaters signed NHL contracts during the 2023 calendar year including free-agent signings Wheatcroft (Dallas Stars) and Jaxsen Wiebe (Anaheim Ducks). In 12 seasons as a WHL head coach, Lamb holds a career regular season record of 315-350-70.

Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat Tigers): A recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy in 2006, Willie Desjardins of the Medicine Hat Tigers is the WHL Central Division Coach of the Year. Desjardins guided the Tigers to a 19-win improvement from the 2021-22 season and a berth in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, finishing in fourth place in the Central Division with a 30-29-8-1 record. Seventeen of Medicine Hat’s 30 victories during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season came during the 2023 calendar year. In 13 seasons as a WHL head coach, Desjardins holds a career 429-323-68 record.

Brennan Sonne (Saskatoon Blades): In his second season as head coach of the Saskatoon Blades, Brennan Sonne is the WHL East Division Coach of the Year. His Saskatoon Club enjoyed one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history, finishing the 68-game campaign with 48 wins and 101 points, while also surpassing the 100-point plateau for the first time in 12 years. The Blades, who finished the regular season in second place in the East Division with a 48-15-4-1 record, surrendered the second-fewest goals against (171) out of the 22 WHL Clubs in 2022-23. In two seasons as head coach of the Saskatoon Blades, Sonne owns an 86-41-9 record.

Stu Barnes (Tri-City Americans): In his second season as head coach of the Tri-City Americans, Stu Barnes is the WHL U.S. Division Coach of the Year. Under Barnes’ guidance, the Americans qualified for the WHL Playoffs for the first time in four years, finishing the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season in third place in the U.S. Division with a 34-26-5-3 record. Tri-City improved upon their win total by 32 points over 2021-22 and the Club’s goal differential in 2022-23 was +11, versus -127 the season prior. In two seasons as head coach of the Tri-City Americans, Barnes holds a 53-69-14 record.