WHL announces Division Nominees for Del Wilson Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 Division nominees for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy awarded annually to the WHL Goaltender of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, which will be announced from Tuesday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 10. The winner of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy awarded to the WHL Goaltender of the Year will be announced Tuesday, May 9.

WHL Goaltender of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Jesper Vikman (Stockholm, Sweden) – Vancouver Giants

Central Division – Rhett Stoesser (Carstairs, Alta.) – Red Deer Rebels

East Division – Daniel Hauser (Chestermere, Alta.) – Winnipeg ICE

U.S. Division – Thomas Milic (Coquitlam, B.C.) – Seattle Thunderbirds

WHL Goaltender of the Year Biographies

Jesper Vikman (Vancouver Giants): Vancouver Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman is the WHL B.C. Division Goaltender of the Year. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect helped the Giants reach the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien, winning 19 games and posting a .903 save percentage along the way. Vikman, who hails from Stockholm, Sweden, made 38 or more saves in a game on seven separate occasions during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season. The 21-year-old, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights April 10, was originally selected by Vancouver with the 10th-overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. He concluded his WHL career with a 36-36-3-2 record, a 3.19 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and four shutouts over his 80 career regular season appearances.

Rhett Stoesser (Red Deer Rebels): In his first full season in the WHL, Red Deer Rebels netminder Rhett Stoesser is the WHL Central Division Goaltender of the Year. The product of Carstairs, Alta. posted a 19-6-0-0 record for the Rebels before his season was cut short due to injury; the 18-year-old registered a 2.35 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts over his 25 appearances. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound puck-stopper enjoyed an eight-game winning streak from November 26 through January 1. Stoesser was originally signed by the Red Deer Rebels in September of 2022.

Daniel Hauser (Winnipeg ICE): Winnipeg ICE netminder Daniel Hauser is the WHL East Division Goaltender of the Year after setting an ICE franchise record with 37 wins during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season. The product of Chestermere, Alta. finished second among WHL netminders in victories, while also concluding the regular season in the top five among League goaltenders in goals-against average (2.28) and save percentage (.917). The 19-year-old’s performance in goal helped spur Winnipeg to a Club-record 57 victories during the regular season, the most by any WHL team over a 68-game schedule. The 5-foot-11, 156-pound goaltender was originally selected by the ICE in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft and owns a career 78-7-3-0 record, 2.23 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 10 shutouts over his 90 career WHL regular season outings.

Thomas Milic (Seattle Thunderbirds): A gold medalist with Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Seattle Thunderbirds netminder Thomas Milic is the WHL U.S. Division Goaltender of the Year. Milic, who hails from Coquitlam, B.C., led the League with a 2.08 goals-against average and .928 save percentage during the regular season, while his 27 wins also locked him into a third-place among WHL goaltenders. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect allowed one goal or fewer in six consecutive starts from November 9 through December 3, and finished the regular season with a 13-0-0-1 record from his last 14 outings. Milic, who turns 20 years of age April 14, holds a career 60-23-3-3 record to go along with a 2.35 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and eight shutouts from his 91 career WHL regular season games. He was originally selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.