WHL announces Division nominees for Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 Division nominees for the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy awarded annually to the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, which will be announced from Tuesday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 10. The winner of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy awarded to the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year will be announced Monday, May 8.

WHL Scholastic Player of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Justin Kipkie (Calgary, Alta.) – Victoria Royals

Central Division – Carson Birnie (Arcola, Sask.) – Red Deer Rebels

East Division – Quinn Mantei (Weyburn, Sask.) – Brandon Wheat Kings

U.S. Division – Jake Gudelj (Vancouver, B.C.) – Spokane Chiefs

WHL Scholastic Player of the Year Biographies

Defenceman Justin Kipkie (Victoria Royals): In his first full season in the WHL, Victoria Royals defenceman Justin Kipkie is the WHL B.C. Division Scholastic Player of the Year. A 17-year-old defenceman from Calgary, Alta., Kipkie navigated the transition from the CSSHL into the WHL while also managing a Grade 12 workload in the classroom. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound defender excelled at school, securing an overall average of 93 per cent in his core subjects, including a 95-per-cent grade in Biology 20-1, a 93-per-cent grade in Math 30-1 and a 92-per-cent grade in Social Studies 30-1. At the rink, Kipkie was a reliable presence on the blueline for the Royals, registering 33 points (8G-25A) in 67 games during his rookie season. Kipkie was selected by the Royals in the sixth round (126th overall) of the 2020 WHL Draft.

Forward Carson Birnie (Red Deer Rebels): In his first full season in the WHL, Red Deer Rebels left winger Carson Birnie is the WHL Central Division Scholastic Player of the Year. The 18-year-old who hails from Arcola, Sask., balanced the move from U18 AAA in Saskatchewan to the WHL while not sacrificing his Grade 12 class load. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound forward succeeded in the classroom, registering an overall average of 92 per cent in his core subjects, including a 95-per-cent grade in Chemistry 30, a 95-per-cent average in English Language Arts 30, and a 90-per-cent grade in Math Foundations 30. Birnie has proven himself as a valuable member of the Rebels on the ice, leading all rookies on the team in goal scoring. He was selected by the Rebels in the eighth round (160th overall) of the 2020 WHL Draft.

Defenceman Quinn Mantei (Brandon Wheat Kings): In his second season in the WHL, Brandon Wheat Kigns defenceman Quinn Mantei is the WHL East Division Scholastic Player of the Year. The 17-year-old product of Weyburn, Sask., recorded an overall average of 96 per cent in his core subjects, including a 99-per-cent effort in English 30A, a 96-per-cent grade in History 30, and 95-per-cent averages in both Pre-Calculus 30 and Biology 30. The 6-foot, 178-pound Mantei not only succeeded in the classroom, but on the ice as well, catching the eye of NHL scouts and earning himself a place on the North American rankings from the NHL Central Scouting Service. In 67 games during his sophomore season, Mantei collected 25 points (2G-23A) and a plus-10 rating. He was selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (13th overall) of the 2020 WHL Draft.

Forward Jake Gudelj (Spokane Chiefs): In his second season in the WHL, Spokane Chiefs left winger Jake Gudelj is the WHL U.S. Division Scholastic Player of the Year. The 17-year-old product of Vancouver, B.C., secured an overall average of 96 per cent in his core courses, including a 98-per-cent mark in Chemistry 11, a 97-per-cent average in Physics 11, and a 94-per-cent grade in Social Studies. Gudelj’s focus in the classroom has not hampered his performance on the ice for the Chiefs this season, as he registered career highs in games played (68), goals (8), assists (8), and points (16). The 6-foot-2, 192-pound forward was selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round (84th overall) of the 2020 WHL Draft.

