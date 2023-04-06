WHL announces Division Nominees for Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 Division nominees for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy awarded annually to the WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, which will be announced from Tuesday, May 2 through Wednesday, May 10. The winner of the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy awarded to the WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player will be announced Thursday, May 4.

WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Nominees

B.C. Division – Caedan Bankier (Surrey, B.C.) – Kamloops Blazers

Central Division – Andrew Basha (Calgary, Alta.) – Medicine Hat Tigers

East Division – Brayden Yager (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Moose Jaw Warriors

U.S. Division – Gabe Klassen (Prince Albert, Sask.) – Portland Winterhawks

WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player Biographies

Caedan Bankier (Kamloops Blazers): Kamloops Blazers forward Caedan Bankier is the WHL B.C. Division Most Sportsmanlike Player. The 20-year-old set career bests for the Blazers this season, scoring 31 goals and totalling 85 points to finish second in Club scoring, all while accumulating only 23 minutes in penalties. The product of Surrey, B.C. also helped Canada win gold at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in January before signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild in March. Originally selected by Kamloops in the fourth round of the 2018 WHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward has totalled 188 points (76G-112A) from his 202 career WHL regular season appearances.

Andrew Basha (Medicine Hat Tigers): Medicine Hat Tigers forward Andrew Basha is the WHL Central Division Most Sportsmanlike Player. The product of Calgary, Alta. finished third in team scoring during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with 56 points (20G-36A), helping Medicine Hat qualify for the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien where he added three goals in four post-season outings. The 17-year-old totalled a mere 18 minutes in penalties over his 67 regular season contests, while also improving his plus-minus rating from -31 in 2021-22 to +27 in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound forward was originally selected by the Tigers in the fifth round of the 2019 WHL Draft and owns career regular season totals of 25 goals and 70 points from his 110 career outings.

Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors): 2023 NHL Draft prospect Brayden Yager is the WHL East Division Most Sportsmanlike Player. The reigning WHL and Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year recorded a career-high 78 points for the Moose Jaw Warriors during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season on the strength of 28 goals and 50 assists, while amassing only 14 minutes in penalties from his 67 games played. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. totalled four short-handed goals and seven game-winning goals over the course of the regular season. The 18-year-old is listed fifth among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. Originally selected third-overall by Moose Jaw in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, the 6-foot-0, 166-pound forward has accrued career totals of 69 goals and 155 points from his 154 regular season contests.

Gabe Klassen (Portland Winterhawks): Portland Winterhawks captain Gabe Klassen is the WHL U.S. Division Most Sportsmanlike Player. The product of Prince Albert, Sask. led the Winterhawks in regular season scoring with 69 points (35G-34A), collecting only 30 minutes in penalties in his 64 appearances. The 19-year-old set career bests in Portland in most major offensive categories including goals (35), power-play goals (15), short-handed goals (three) and game-winning markers (five). Originally selected by the Winterhawks with the 19th-overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward has totalled 159 points (83G-76A) in 181 career WHL regular season contests.