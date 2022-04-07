WHL announces details for 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery and Divisional Awards Show

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the results of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery will be broadcast in a free WHL Live event Thursday, April 21 at 2 p.m. MT.

The show will also include the unveiling of WHL Divisional Award Winners and All-Star Teams for the 2021-22 WHL season.

2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery

The 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery will involve the six non-playoff Clubs from the 2021-22 season. A team may only move up a maximum of two positions in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The 2022 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery will utilize 21 selection balls, the allotment of which is as follows:

22nd place Club – Six

21st place Club – Five

20th place Club – Four

19th place Club – Three

18th place Club – Two

17th place Club – One

The 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will take place Thursday, May 19. Broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Players eligible for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft are 2007-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.

2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft

The 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will be preceded by the 2022 U.S. Priority Draft, scheduled for Wednesday, May 18. The WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be conducted online. The order of selection for the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be unveiled during the live show on Thursday, April 21.

Players eligible for the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will be 2007-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft will remain eligible to be selected in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft or listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter.

2022 Divisional Award Winners and All-Star Teams

The 2022 Divisional Award Winners and All-Star Teams are selected by WHL General Managers. Each Divisional Award winner will be a finalist for the 2022 WHL Awards, which will be broadcast on WHL Live Wednesday, June 1.

