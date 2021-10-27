WHL announces date for 2022 Prospects Draft

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022.

“The WHL Prospects Draft is traditionally held in the month of May and represents an important milestone on the annual WHL calendar. The WHL looks forward to welcoming new prospects to our Clubs both in December of 2021 with the 2006 age group, and again next spring with the 2007-born players,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

Players eligible for the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will be 2007-born players who reside in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Further details on the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft will be announced at a later date.

The 2021 U.S. Priority Draft will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, for the 2006-born players, is scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.