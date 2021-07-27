WHL announces complete Eastern Conference schedule for 2021-22 Regular Season

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the complete 2021-22 Eastern Conference Regular Season schedule of games. Each of the 12 Clubs in the Eastern Conference are slated to play 68 Regular Season contests beginning Friday, October 1, 2021 and ending Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The 2021-22 WHL Eastern Conference schedule begins Friday, October 1 with six contests, including the 2020-21 East Division Champion Brandon Wheat Kings playing host to the Winnipeg ICE (7 p.m. CT) while the 2020-21 Central Division Champion Edmonton Oil Kings welcome the Red Deer Rebels (7 p.m. MT).

The annual Christmas break starts on Sunday, December 19, 2021 and continues until the first games after the holiday on Monday, December 27, 2021. Of the 408 games scheduled to be played, all but 93 will take place on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. There are an additional 14 games slated for the holiday break between Monday, December 27 and Thursday, December 30, 2021.

The Regular Season is set to conclude Sunday, April 3, 2022, with the Calgary Hitmen hosting the Swift Current Broncos (2 p.m. MT) and the Oil Kings once again welcoming the Rebels (4 p.m. MT).

The WHL’s Eastern Conference Clubs will play the entirety of their Regular Season within the Eastern Conference.

CLICK HERE for the complete 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.