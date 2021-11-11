WHL announces changes to Regular Season schedule for Chiefs, Royals, and Silvertips

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today a number of changes to the WHL Regular Season schedule.

Due to two positive tests for COVID-19 with players on the active roster of the Spokane Chiefs, the following two WHL Regular Season Games have been postponed:

Friday, November 12 – Spokane at Victoria

Saturday, November 13 – Spokane at Victoria

Information on the rescheduling of the two postponed games between Spokane and Victoria will be provided at a later date.

Additionally, the WHL has announced a rescheduled date for the previously postponed game between the Spokane Chiefs and Everett Silvertips, originally scheduled for Wednesday, November 10. The Chiefs and Silvertips will face off on Friday, March 11 at Everett.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Spokane Chiefs. At this time, the Spokane Chiefs have paused all team activities, including on-ice practices and off-ice training, pending further test results. The WHL will provide further information when it is available.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

In accordance with WHL policy, the Spokane Chiefs and WHL will not be providing comment or identifying the individuals concerned.

