WHL announces changes to regular season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today changes to the schedule of games for the Central Division from April 22 through May 6, as well as the addition of one game to the B.C. Division schedule.

The Calgary Hitmen have been cleared to return to play after completing their 14-day isolation period and following further testing for COVID-19, which yielded no positive results. Team activities for the Hitmen were suspended on Thursday, April 8 after the Club received one positive test for COVID-19 within the team cohort.

Central Division – Revised Schedule: April 22 to May 6

Date Time Matchup Location Thursday, April 22 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Edmonton Edmonton Friday, April 23 2 p.m. Lethbridge at Calgary Calgary Saturday, April 24 7 p.m. Edmonton at Medicine Hat Medicine Hat Saturday, April 24 7 p.m. Calgary at Lethbridge Lethbridge Sunday, April 25 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Edmonton Edmonton Sunday, April 25 7 p.m. Lethbridge at Calgary Calgary Thursday, April 29 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Lethbridge Lethbridge Thursday, April 29 7 p.m. Calgary at Red Deer Red Deer Friday, April 30 7 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary Calgary Saturday, May 1 7 p.m. Lethbridge at Medicine Hat Medicine Hat Saturday, May 1 7 p.m. Edmonton at Red Deer Red Deer Sunday, May 2 4 p.m. Red Deer at Calgary Calgary Sunday, May 2 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Lethbridge Lethbridge Tuesday, May 4 7 p.m. Lethbridge at Edmonton Edmonton Tuesday, May 4 7 p.m. Calgary at Red Deer Red Deer Thursday, May 6 7 p.m. Edmonton at Medicine Hat Medicine Hat

*all times listed are local

As a result, the teams in the Central Division will complete their regular season schedules having played the following number of games:

Lethbridge Hurricanes – 24

Edmonton Oil Kings – 23

Medicine Hat Tigers – 23

Red Deer Rebels – 23

Calgary Hitmen – 21

B.C. Division – Added Game: Friday, April 30

Date Time Matchup Location Friday, April 30 7:05 p.m. Kamloops at Kelowna Kelowna

*time listed is local

The remaining eight postponed games on the B.C. Division schedule will not be rescheduled. As a result, the teams in the B.C. Division will complete their regular season schedules having played the following number of games:

Kamloops Blazers – 22

Kelowna Rockets – 16

Prince George Cougars – 22

Vancouver Giants – 22

Victoria Royals – 22

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.