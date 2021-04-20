WHL announces changes to regular season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today changes to the schedule of games for the U.S. Division.

As a result of the continued suspension of team activities for the Tri-City Americans due to a positive test for COVID-19, the following two games have been postponed:

Date Road Team Home Team Saturday, April 24 Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips Sunday, April 25 Spokane Chiefs Tri-City Americans

The WHL continues to work in consultation with the Washington State Department of Health regarding the matter concerning the Tri-City Americans. Pending determination of further test results, the WHL will provide further information.

The Tri-City Americans and WHL will not be providing comment or identifying individuals. The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results.

Further updates to the Regular Season schedule of games in the U.S. Division will be provided at a later date.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.