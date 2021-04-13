WHL announces changes to regular season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the updated schedule of games for the Central Division for April 15 through April 19.

The Medicine Hat Tigers have been cleared to return to play following further testing for COVID-19, which yielded no positive results. Team activities for the Tigers were suspended last week after the Club was deemed to be a close contact of the Calgary Hitmen, who received one positive test for COVID-19 within the team cohort. Team activities for the Calgary Hitmen remain suspended at this time.

Central Division – Updated Schedule: April 15-19

Date Time Matchup Location Thursday, April 15 7 p.m. Edmonton at Lethbridge Lethbridge Friday, April 16 7 p.m. Red Deer at Medicine Hat Medicine Hat Saturday, April 17 7 p.m. Lethbridge at Edmonton Edmonton Saturday, April 17 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Red Deer Red Deer Sunday, April 18 7 p.m. Edmonton at Lethbridge Lethbridge Monday, April 19 7 p.m. Red Deer at Medicine Hat Medicine Hat

*all times listed are local

As a result, the following games in the Central Division are postponed:

Date Matchup Friday, April 16 Edmonton at Calgary Friday, April 16 Red Deer at Lethbridge Saturday, April 17 Calgary at Edmonton Saturday, April 17 Lethbridge at Red Deer Sunday, April 18 Edmonton at Calgary Monday, April 19 Red Deer at Lethbridge

Further updates to the Regular Season schedule of games in the Central Division will be provided at a later date.

