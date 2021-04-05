WHL announces changes to regular season games
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the following changes to the Regular Season schedule of games in the RE/MAX Hub Centres in Kamloops and Kelowna through Tuesday, April 13.
RE/MAX Hub Centres – Updated Schedule
|New Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Location
|Orig. Date
|Saturday, April 10
|7 p.m.
|Prince George at Vancouver
|Kamloops
|April 8
|Monday, April 12
|7 p.m.
|Vancouver at Prince George
|Kamloops
|April 11
*all times listed are local
There will be no games played in the RE/MAX Hub Centres in Kamloops and Kelowna on Tuesday, April 13.
The remainder of the schedule for the RE/MAX Hub Centres will continue as originally scheduled from April 14 forward.
About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.