WHL announces changes to regular season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the following changes to the Regular Season schedule of games in the RE/MAX Hub Centres in Kamloops and Kelowna through Tuesday, April 13.

RE/MAX Hub Centres – Updated Schedule

New Date Time Matchup Location Orig. Date Saturday, April 10 7 p.m. Prince George at Vancouver Kamloops April 8 Monday, April 12 7 p.m. Vancouver at Prince George Kamloops April 11

*all times listed are local

There will be no games played in the RE/MAX Hub Centres in Kamloops and Kelowna on Tuesday, April 13.

The remainder of the schedule for the RE/MAX Hub Centres will continue as originally scheduled from April 14 forward.

