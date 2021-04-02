WHL announces changes to regular season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the following changes to the Regular Season schedule of games in the RE/MAX Hub Centres in Kamloops and Kelowna through Thursday, April 8.

RE/MAX Hub Centres – Updated Schedule

New Date Time Matchup Location Orig. Date Saturday, April 3 7:05 p.m. Kamloops at Victoria Kelowna April 1 Sunday, April 4 6 p.m. Vancouver at Prince George Kamloops March 31 Monday, April 5 7 p.m. Kamloops at Vancouver Kamloops April 3 TBD 7 p.m. Prince George at Vancouver Kamloops April 8

*all times listed are local

There is no change to the WHL Regular Season Games on April 6 (Victoria at Prince George) and April 7 (Vancouver at Victoria). Both games will be played as originally scheduled.

There will be no games played in the RE/MAX Hub Centres in Kamloops and Kelowna on Thursday, April 8.

Further adjustments to the schedule of games in the RE/MAX Hub Centres between April 9-13 will be announced at a later date.

