WHL announces changes to regular season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops at Victoria, originally scheduled to be played in Prospera Place in Kelowna tonight, has been postponed and will be played at a later date.

Prince George at Kamloops, originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, April 4, will be played in the Sandman Centre in Kamloops tonight at 7 p.m. PT.

There will be no games played in the RE/MAX WHL Hub Centres in Kamloops and Kelowna on Friday, April 2.

Further adjustments to the schedule of games in the RE/MAX Hub Centres will be announced in the coming days.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.