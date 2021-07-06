WHL announces changes to 2021-22 U.S. Division schedule of games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the following changes to the 2021-22 U.S. Division schedule of games. One Pre-Season game and eight Regular Season games involving U.S. Division Clubs have been rescheduled as follows:

2021 WHL Pre-Season

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Tri-City at Spokane (originally scheduled for Friday, September 24, 2021)

2021-22 WHL Regular Season

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Seattle at Spokane (originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 5, 2022)

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Everett at Spokane (originally scheduled for Wednesday, November 3, 2021)

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – Tri-City at Spokane (originally scheduled for Friday, March 18, 2022)

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 – Everett at Spokane (originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2022)

Friday, March 18, 2022 – Seattle at Tri-City (originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022)

Saturday, March 19, 2022 – Tri-City at Spokane (originally scheduled to be at Tri-City on same date)

Friday, March 25, 2022 – Spokane at Everett (originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022)

Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Spokane at Tri-City (originally scheduled to be at Spokane on same date)

The 2021 WHL Pre-Season begins on Friday, September 10, 2021 with three games and concludes on Saturday, September 25, 2021. CLICK HERE for the complete schedule of games for the 2021 WHL Pre-Season.

The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season begins on Friday, October 1, 2021 and concludes on Sunday, April 3, 2022. CLICK HERE for all confirmed games on the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule.

