WHL announces change to Regular Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League and the Prince George Cougars today announced the rescheduling of the WHL Regular Season game between the Victoria Royals and host Cougars, originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 26.

The game has been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions that have prompted ferry cancellations between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

The rescheduled game will now be played on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Victoria and Prince George will face each other Wednesday, October 27 (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre) as regularly scheduled.

