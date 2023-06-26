WHL announces 2023 Pre-Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2023 Pre-Season Schedule, featuring 46 games beginning Tuesday, September 5 and concluding Sunday, September 17.

The 2023 WHL Pre-Season Schedule will see WHL Clubs bring the excitement of WHL hockey to eight communities outside WHL Club markets, providing an opportunity for hockey fans in other areas of Western Canada to witness WHL hockey in person.

Wednesday, September 6, the Prince Albert Raiders will host the Saskatoon Blades at Big River First Nation Arena in Debden, Sask., located approximately 100 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

Friday, September 8, the Calgary Hitmen will host the Red Deer Rebels at Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex in Siksika, Alta., located approximately 125 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

The Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam, B.C., will be the site for two WHL Pre-Season games featuring the Prince George Cougars, including Friday, September 8 vs. the Vancouver Giants and Saturday, September 9 vs. the Victoria Royals.

Saturday, September 9, the Edmonton Oil Kings will host the Calgary Hitmen at the Enoch Recreation Centre in Enoch, Alta., located approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

The Moose Jaw Warriors will meet the Swift Current Broncos Saturday, September 9 at the Southland Co-op Centre in Assiniboia, Sask., approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Moose Jaw.

The Grande Cache Recreation Centre in Grande Cache, Alta., will serve as the venue for a pair of games between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince George Cougars. Friday, September 15 and Sunday, September 17, the Oil Kings and Cougars will drop the puck roughly halfway between Edmonton and Prince George – 580 kilometres east of Prince George and 430 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The Legends Centre in Warman, Sask., will once again be the scene for the Blades and Raiders, while Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, B.C., will welcome the Giants and Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, September 16.

The 2023 WHL Pre-Season Schedule also features two tournaments, including events hosted by the Everett Silvertips and Tri-City Americans.

Everett’s six-game pre-season tournament is scheduled to begin Friday, September 9 and will include appearances by all six U.S. Division Clubs, including the Wenatchee Wild. All six games will be hosted at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Tri-City’s four-game pre-season tournament is scheduled to begin Friday, September 15 and will include appearances by Wenatchee, the Spokane Chiefs, and Portland Winterhawks.

The Wenatchee Wild will make its WHL Pre-Season debut Tuesday, September 6, visiting the Spokane Chiefs at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The 2023-24 WHL Regular Season Schedule will be unveiled Tuesday, June 27.

Game # Home Visitor Date Time Location 1 Lethbridge Medicine Hat September 5 7 p.m. MT Enmax Centre – Lethbridge, Alta. 2 Prince Albert Saskatoon September 6 1 p.m. MT Big River First Nation Arena – Debden, Sask. 3 Spokane Wenatchee September 6 2 p.m. PT Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena 4 Swift Current Moose Jaw September 7 7 p.m. MT Innovation Credit Union iPlex 5 Seattle Spokane September 8 2 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 6 Everett Tri-City September 8 6 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 7 Calgary Red Deer September 8 7 p.m. MT Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex 8 Kamloops Kelowna September 8 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre 9 Regina Brandon September 8 7 p.m. MT Brandt Centre 10 Vancouver Prince George September 8 7 p.m. PT Jon Baillie Arena – Port Coquitlam, B.C. 11 Spokane Portland September 9 2 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 12 Everett Seattle September 9 6 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 13 Brandon Regina September 9 7 p.m. CT Westoba Place 14 Edmonton Calgary September 9 6 p.m. MT Enoch Recreation Centre 15 Kelowna Kamloops September 9 7:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place 16 Medicine Hat Lethbridge September 9 7 p.m. MT Co-op Place 17 Moose Jaw Swift Current September 9 7 p.m. MT Southland Co-op Centre – Assiniboia, Sask. 18 Prince Albert Saskatoon September 9 7 p.m. MT Art Hauser Centre 19 Victoria Prince George September 9 7 p.m. PT Jon Baillie Arena – Port Coquitlam, B.C. 20 Wenatchee Tri-City September 9 6 p.m. PT Town Toyota Center 21 Portland Seattle September 10 12 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 22 Everett Wenatchee September 10 4 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 23 Red Deer Edmonton September 10 2 p.m. MT Peavey Mart Centrium 24 Vancouver Victoria September 10 4 p.m. PT Ladner Leisure Centre – Ladner, B.C. 25 Regina Saskatoon September 13 7 p.m. MT Brandt Centre 26 Seattle Everett September 13 7:05 p.m. PT Accesso ShoWare Center 27 Calgary Lethbridge September 14 7 p.m. MT Seven Chiefs Sportsplex – Tsuut’ina Nation 28 Spokane Portland September 14 6 p.m. PT Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena 29 Wenatchee Spokane September 15 3:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena 30 Tri-City Portland September 15 7:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena 31 Brandon Moose Jaw September 15 7 p.m. CT Westoba Place 32 Kamloops Victoria September 15 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre 33 Kelowna Vancouver September 15 7:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place 34 Medicine Hat Swift Current September 15 7 p.m. MT Co-op Place 35 Prince Albert Regina September 15 7 p.m. MT Art Hauser Centre 36 Red Deer Calgary September 15 7 p.m. MT Peavey Mart Centrium 37 Edmonton Prince George September 15 7 p.m. MT Grande Cache Recreation Centre – Grande Cache, Alta. 38 Portland Spokane September 16 2:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena 39 Tri-City Wenatchee September 16 6:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena 40 Kelowna Victoria September 16 7:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place 41 Lethbridge Red Deer September 16 6 p.m. MT Enmax Centre 42 Moose Jaw Brandon September 16 7 p.m. MT Moose Jaw Events Centre 43 Saskatoon Prince Albert September 16 7 p.m. MT Legends Centre – Warman, Sask. 44 Swift Current Medicine Hat September 16 7 p.m. MT Innovation Credit Union iPlex 45 Vancouver Kamloops September 16 7 p.m. PT Cam Neely Arena – Maple Ridge, B.C. 46 Prince George Edmonton September 17 1 p.m. MT Grande Cache Recreation Centre – Grande Cache, Alta.

