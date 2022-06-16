WHL announces 2022-23 Regular Season start date and 2022 Pre-Season Schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 Regular Season is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 23, 2022. WHL Clubs will begin announcing their home-opening dates for the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season on Monday, June 20.

The WHL has also unveiled the 2022 WHL Pre-Season Schedule. The schedule includes 47 games, beginning Tuesday, September 6 and concluding Sunday, September 18.

The 2022 WHL Pre-Season Schedule features two tournaments, including events hosted by the Everett Silvertips and Tri-City Americans.

Everett’s six-game pre-season tournament is scheduled to begin Friday, September 9 and will include appearances by all five U.S. Division Clubs. All six games will be hosted at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Tri-City’s five-game pre-season tournament is scheduled to begin Friday, September 16 and will include appearances by all five U.S. Division Clubs. All five games will be hosted at Toyota Arena in Kennewick, Wash.

WHL Clubs will bring the excitement of WHL Pre-Season hockey to five new communities outside WHL Club markets, providing an opportunity for hockey fans in other areas of Western Canada to witness WHL hockey in person.

On Tuesday, September 6, the Prince Albert Raiders will host the Saskatoon Blades at Big River First Nation Arena in Debden, Sask., located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam, B.C. will host two WHL games – on Friday, September 9 the Vancouver Giants will take on the Prince George Cougars, while Saturday, September 10 will feature the Victoria Royals taking on the Cougars.

On Saturday, September 17, the Calgary Hitmen and Edmonton Oil Kings will travel to the Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex in Siksika, Alta., located approximately 125 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

The Legends Centre in Warman, Sask., will be the scene for the Blades and Raiders, while Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, B.C., will welcome the Giants and Kelowna Rockets on Saturday, September 17.

The 2022-23 WHL Regular Season Schedule is planned to be unveiled the first week of July.

Game # Home Visitor Date Time Location 1 Prince Albert Saskatoon September 6 1 p.m. MT Big River First Nation Arena – Debden, Sask. 2 Portland Seattle September 9 2 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 3 Everett Spokane September 9 6 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 4 Brandon Winnipeg September 9 7 p.m. CT Westoba Place 5 Calgary Red Deer September 9 7 p.m. MT Seven Chiefs Sportsplex 6 Edmonton Saskatoon September 9 7 p.m. MT Downtown Community Arena 7 Kamloops Kelowna September 9 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre 8 Lethbridge Medicine Hat September 9 7 p.m. MT Enmax Centre 9 Moose Jaw Swift Current September 9 7 p.m. MT Mosaic Place 10 Prince Albert Regina September 9 7 p.m. MT Art Hauser Centre 11 Vancouver Prince George September 9 7 p.m. PT Jon Baillie Arena – Port Coquitlam, B.C. 12 Seattle Spokane September 10 2 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 13 Everett Tri-City September 10 6 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 14 Edmonton Saskatoon September 10 4 p.m. MT Downtown Community Arena 15 Kelowna Kamloops September 10 7:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place 16 Medicine Hat Lethbridge September 10 7 p.m. MT Co-op Place 17 Red Deer Calgary September 10 7 p.m. MT Peavey Mart Centrium 18 Regina Prince Albert September 10 7 p.m. MT Brandt Centre 19 Swift Current Moose Jaw September 10 7 p.m. MT Innovation Credit Union iPlex 20 Victoria Prince George September 10 7 p.m. PT Jon Baillie Arena – Port Coquitlam, B.C. 21 Winnipeg Brandon September 10 7 p.m. CT RINK Hockey Academy 22 Tri-City Seattle September 11 12 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 23 Everett Portland September 11 4 p.m. PT Angel of the Winds Arena 24 Vancouver Victoria September 11 4 p.m. PT Langley Events Centre 25 Kelowna Victoria September 13 7:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place 26 Kamloops Victoria September 14 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre 27 Regina Winnipeg September 15 7 p.m. MT Brandt Centre 28 Spokane Portland September 16 3:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena 29 Tri-City Everett September 16 7:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena 30 Edmonton Calgary September 16 7 p.m. MT Downtown Community Arena 31 Kamloops Prince George September 16 7 p.m. PT Sandman Centre 32 Kelowna Vancouver September 16 7:05 p.m. PT Prospera Place 33 Lethbridge Red Deer September 16 7 p.m. MT Enmax Centre 34 Moose Jaw Brandon September 16 7 p.m. MT Mosaic Place 35 Prince Albert Saskatoon September 16 7 p.m. MT Art Hauser Centre 36 Swift Current Medicine Hat September 16 7 p.m. MT Innovation Credit Union iPlex 37 Seattle Everett September 17 2:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena 38 Tri-City Portland September 17 6:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena 39 Brandon Moose Jaw September 17 7 p.m. CT Westoba Place 40 Calgary Edmonton September 17 7 p.m. MT Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex – Siksika, Alta. 41 Medicine Hat Swift Current September 17 7 p.m. MT Co-op Place 42 Prince George Kamloops September 17 6 p.m. PT CN Centre 43 Red Deer Lethbridge September 17 7 p.m. MT Peavey Mart Centrium 44 Saskatoon Prince Albert September 17 7 p.m. MT Legends Centre – Warman, Sask. 45 Vancouver Kelowna September 17 7 p.m. PT Cam Neely Arena – Maple Ridge, B.C. 46 Winnipeg Regina September 17 7 p.m. CT RINK Hockey Academy 47 Tri-City Spokane September 18 2:05 p.m. PT Toyota Arena

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.