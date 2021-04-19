WHL announces 2020-21 Season to conclude following Regular Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2020-21 WHL Season will conclude following the completion of the 24-game Regular Season schedule.

Due to current public health conditions and the ongoing challenges with COVID-19, including restrictions on travel across both provincial and international borders, the WHL is not in a position to conduct the 2021 WHL Playoffs, including the WHL Championship Series.

“When we returned to play in February, we set out with the intention of completing a 24-game Regular Season schedule, knowing adjustments would be needed along the way,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We remained hopeful that public health conditions would improve, but unfortunately that is not the reality we see in front of us today. The ongoing challenges with non-essential interprovincial and international cross-border travel leave us no alternative but to cancel the 2021 WHL Playoffs.

“We commend our players, team staff, and officials for their commitment to following the protocols that have made this unprecedented season a success. The WHL looks forward to recognizing individual award winners and all four WHL Division champions at the conclusion of the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season, including the presentation of the RE/MAX Cup for the B.C. Division champions and the Subway Cup for the East Division champions.”

The 2021 WHL Awards will recognize individual award winners from each WHL Division, as opposed to the traditional celebration of conference-based award winners. The 2021 WHL Awards will culminate with honourees in each major awards category on a League-wide basis. The 2021 WHL Awards will be celebrated digitally following the conclusion of the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

The WHL will continue to work with Government and Health Authorities regarding schedule options for the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.