WHL announces 2019-20 Conference Second All-Star Teams

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Eastern and Western Conference Second All-Star teams for the 2019-20 WHL season.

WHL Conference All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team

Goaltender – Max Paddock (Brandon, Man.) – Prince Albert Raiders

Defenceman – Alex Cotton (Langley, B.C.) – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Defenceman – Matthew Robertson (Sherwood Park, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Forward – Mark Kastelic (Phoenix, Ariz.) – Calgary Hitmen

Forward – Peyton Krebs (Okotoks, Alta.) – Winnipeg ICE

Forward – Riley Sawchuk (Prince Albert, Sask.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team

Goaltender – Joel Hofer (Winnipeg, Man.) – Portland Winterhawks

Defenceman – Bowen Byram (Cranbrook, B.C.) – Vancouver Giants

Defenceman – Jake Christiansen (West Vancouver, B.C.) – Everett Silvertips

Forward – Zane Franklin (Marwayne, Alta.) – Kamloops Blazers

Forward – Bryce Kindopp (Lloydminster, Alta.) – Everett Silvertips

Forward – Eli Zummack (Kelowna, B.C.) – Spokane Chiefs

WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Max Paddock (Prince Albert Raiders): With five shutouts to his name, the 19-year-old product of Brandon, Man., finished tied for second in that category, while his 23 wins rank fifth in the WHL. The 6-foot-2, 167-pound Paddock finished his third full WHL season with a record of 23-16-4-4, including a 3.31 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

Defenceman Alex Cotton (Lethbridge Hurricanes): With 67 points (20G-47A) in 63 games, the 18-year-old product of Langley, B.C. led all WHL defencemen in scoring. His 47 assists ranked second among WHL defencemen. A fifth-round pick (99th) of the Hurricanes in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Cotton established career highs in all major offensive categories during 2019-20 and is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Defenceman Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings): The 19-year-old product of Sherwood Park, Alta. anchored the Oil Kings blueline in 2019-20, registering career highs in all major offensive categories, registering 47 points (13G-34A) in 60 games. Those 47 points rank fourth among defenceman in the WHL’s Eastern Conference. A 6-foot-4, 203-pound prospect of the New York Rangers, Robertson has tallied 105 points (27G-78A) in 186 career WHL games.

Forward Mark Kastelic (Calgary Hitmen): The 21-year-old product of Phoenix, Ariz. finished the campaign tied for fifth in WHL goal scoring, with 38 markers to his credit in 58 games. Overall, Kastelic collected 68 points, including a career-high 30 assists, as well as a career-high rating of plus-30. A 6-foot-4, 221-pound prospect of the Ottawa Senators, Kastelic finishes his WHL career with 235 points (126G-109A) in 321 regular season games.

Forward Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE): Upon returning from an off-season training injury, the 19-year-old product of Okotoks, Alta. produced at one of the highest rates in the WHL. With 60 points (12G-48A) in only 38 games, Krebs produced 1.58 points per game, good enough for fourth best in the WHL. A 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights, Krebs has collected 188 points (49G-139A) in 175 career WHL games.

Forward Riley Sawchuk (Edmonton Oil Kings): The 21-year-old product of Prince Albert, Sask. thrived in his only season with the Oil Kings, leading his Club in scoring with 76 points (25G-51A) in 64 games, setting career highs in all major offensive categories. His 51 assists finished tied for seventh in the WHL during 2019-20. Over the course of 259 career WHL games, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Sawchuk finished with 160 points (62G-98A).



WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Joel Hofer (Portland Winterhawks): The 19-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man. finished tied atop the WHL with a career-high 34 wins. In all, the 6-foot-5, 172-pound prospect of the St. Louis Blues backstopped the Winterhawks with a record of 34-8-3-2, 2.49 goals-against average, .915 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Defenceman Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants): The 18-year-old product of Cranbrook, B.C. finished with 52 points (14G-38A) in 50 games, good enough to be tied for seventh, while his 14 goals were tied for fifth among all WHL defencemen. Producing 1.04 points per game, Byram’s per-game output was tied for fourth among WHL defencemen. A 6-foot-1, 192-pound prospect of the Colorado Avalanche, Byram has notched 150 points (46G-104A) in 188 career WHL games.

Defenceman Jake Christiansen (Everett Silvertips): The 20-year-old product of West Vancouver, B.C. ripped up the WHL upon his return from the professional ranks, registering 50 points (22G-28A) in only 38 games. His 1.32 points per game and 22 goals rank best among all WHL defencemen, while his 50 points finish ninth among WHL defenders. A 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Christiansen finishes his WHL career 152 points (50G-102A) in 297 regular season games.

Forward Zane Franklin (Kamloops Blazers): The 21-year-old product of Marwayne, Alta. secured 91 points (29G-62A), representing career highs in all major offensive categories. His 91 points landed him fourth on the WHL scoring charts, while his 62 helpers were second best, and his 32 power-play assists were tops. Over the course of 269 career WHL games, the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Franklin finishes with 213 points (77G-136A).

Forward Bryce Kindopp (Everett Silvertips): The 20-year-old product of Lloydminster, Alta. finished with a career-high 40 goals, good enough for fourth among WHL goal scorers in 2019-20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect of the Anaheim Ducks registered 11 game-winning goals, the only WHL player to hit double digits in game-winners this season. In total, Kindopp finished with 74 points to his credit, representing a career high. Over 266 career WHL games, he collected 197 points (110G-87A).

Forward Eli Zummack (Spokane Chiefs): The 20-year-old product of Kelowna, B.C. led the WHL with 64 assists during the 2019-20 season. With 22 goals and 86 points, he finished tied for fifth in league scoring and established new career highs across the board. The 5-foot-10, 178-pound Zummack has recorded 217 points (61G-156A) in 233 career games.

