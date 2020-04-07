WHL announces 2019-20 Conference First All-Star Teams

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Eastern and Western Conference First All-Star teams for the 2019-20 WHL season.

WHL Conference All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team

Goaltender – Jiri Patera (Praha, Czech Republic) – Brandon Wheat Kings

Defenceman – Calen Addison (Brandon, Man.) – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Defenceman – Braden Schneider (Prince Albert, Sask.) – Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward – Dylan Cozens (Whitehorse, Yukon) – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Forward – James Hamblin (Edmonton, Alta.) – Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward – Aliaksei Protas (Vitebsk, Belarus) – Prince Albert Raiders

WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team

Goaltender – Dustin Wolf (Tustin, Calif.) – Everett Silvertips

Defenceman – Johnny Ludvig (Kamloops, B.C) – Portland Winterhawks

Defenceman – Ty Smith (Lloydminster, Alta.) – Spokane Chiefs

Forward – Adam Beckman (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Spokane Chiefs

Forward – Seth Jarvis (Winnipeg, Man.) – Portland Winterhawks

Forward – Connor Zary (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Kamloops Blazers

WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Jiri Patera (Brandon Wheat Kings): Patera led all Eastern Conference goaltenders in wins and compiled a 24-12-2-2 record in 41 games along with a 2.55 goals-against average and 0.921 save percentage. Recording five shutouts, the 21-year-old Praha, Czech Republic product was tied for second in that category among all WHL goaltenders. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Vegas Golden Knights prospect capped his WHL career with a 46-32-5-4 record, 2.95 GAA, 0.913 SV%, and six shutouts.

Defenceman Calen Addison (Lethbridge Hurricanes): Recording 52 points (10G-42A) in 50 games, Addison was a source of strength on the blue line for the Hurricanes throughout the season. Ranking third in scoring among defencemen in the WHL’s Eastern Conference, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound product of Brandon, Man. recorded the first hat trick of his WHL career on November 23, 2019. Chosen second overall at the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, the Minnesota Wild prospect has accrued 215 points (41G-174A) in 252 WHL regular season games.

Defenceman Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings): The 18-year-old product of Prince Albert, Sask. led the Wheat Kings from the blue line through the season, posting 42 points (7G-35A) in 60 games to mark career-high totals in both assists and points. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defenceman led all Wheat King defencemen in scoring and was tied for eighth in scoring by defencemen in the WHL’s Eastern Conference. Eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft, Schneider has recorded 88 points (16G-72A) in 185 WHL regular season games.

Forward Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes): With 85 points (38G-47A) in 51 games, Hurricanes co-captain Cozens ranked second in Eastern Conference scoring and seventh in league scoring. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound product of Whitehorse, Yukon was tied for the league lead in short-handed goals with four and recorded five four-point games as part of 23 multi-point efforts throughout 2019-20. A prospect of the Buffalo Sabres, the 19-year-old Cozens has recorded 223 points (95G-128A) in 179 WHL regular season games.

Forward James Hamblin (Medicine Hat Tigers): Leading all Eastern Conference skaters in scoring with 92 points (36G-56A), the 20-year-old Hamblin was an offensive force as captain of the Tigers. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward led all Eastern Conference skaters in assists. Chosen 17th overall by the Tigers at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft, the Edmonton, Alta. product capped off his WHL career with 283 points (115G-168A) in 323 WHL regular season games.

Forward Aliaksei Protas (Prince Albert Raiders): Recording 80 points (31G-49A) in 58 games, the 19-year-old Protas guided the Raiders to back-to-back East Division titles, leading the division in scoring as well. A 6-foot-6, 210-pound product of Vitebsk, Belarus, Protas recorded 21 points (8G-13A) on a 12-game point streak during the regular season. The Washington Capitals prospect has tallied 120 points (42G-78A) in 119 WHL regular season games.

WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips): In 46 games, Wolf compiled a 34-10-2-0 record, 1.88 goals-against average, 0.935 save percentage, and nine shutouts. The 6-foot-0, 165-pound product of Tustin, Calif. led WHL goaltenders in GAA, SV%, and shutouts while also finishing in a tie for first in wins. The 18-year-old Calgary Flames prospect is currently tied for fifth among WHL goaltenders in all-time shutouts with 20.

Defenceman Ty Smith (Spokane Chiefs): Recording 59 points (19G-40A) in 46 games, the 20-year-old captain of the Chiefs ranked third in scoring among Western Conference defencemen. A 5-foot-11, 175-pound product of Lloydminster, Alta., Smith finished third among WHL defencemen in goals and broke his own franchise record with eight points in a single game on February 28, 2020. The first-overall selection from the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft and New Jersey Devils prospect has recorded 235 points (45G-190A) in 240 WHL regular season games.

Defenceman Johnny Ludvig (Portland Winterhawks): As captain of the Winterhawks, the 19-year-old Ludvig posted 62 points (17G-45A) in 60 games. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defenceman guided the Winterhawks to the best record in the WHL and set personal career-high totals in goals, assists, and points. A prospect of the Florida Panthers, the Kamloops, B.C. product has recorded 87 points (24G-63A) in 169 WHL regular season games.

Forward Adam Beckman (Spokane Chiefs): Leading the WHL in scoring with 107 points (48G-59A) in 63 games, the 18-year-old Beckman was the lone WHL skater to eclipse the 100-point threshold this season. A 6-foot-1, 174-pound product of Saskatoon, Sask., Beckman led the WHL in goals and ranked second in game-winning goals. A prospect of the Minnesota Wild, Beckman has recorded 169 points (80G-89A) in 132 WHL regular season games.

Forward Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks): Recording 98 points (42G-56A) in 58 games, the 18-year-old Jarvis was an offensive leader for the league-leading Winterhawks and ranked second in league scoring. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound product of Winnipeg, Man. recorded a career-high five points in three separate games. Eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft, Jarvis has compiled 139 points (58G-81A) in 130 WHL regular season games.

Forward Connor Zary (Kamloops Blazers): With 86 points (38G-48A) in 57 games, Zary was tied for fourth among Western Conference skaters in scoring. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound product of Saskatoon, Sask., was tied for fifth in goals among WHL skaters and recorded eight multi-goal games, including a pair of hat tricks. Eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft, Zary has compiled 182 points (73G-109A) in 188 WHL regular season games.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.