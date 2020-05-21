WHL announces 2019-20 Award Winners

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the complete 2020 WHL Awards class for the WHL’s 2019-20 season. The 2020 WHL Awards were announced digitally from May 4 through May 21, recognizing the top performances from the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

“Each year at this time, the WHL comes together to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of our players, coaches, officials, and executives. Even though we are not in a position to honour our WHL Award winners in person, we want each of you to know that we extend our sincerest congratulations on your amazing achievements this season,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the parents and family members who, without your support and commitment over the years, these accomplishments would not have been possible. Also, many thanks to our trophy honourees and corporate partners for their continued support of our WHL Awards.”

Visit WHL.ca for complete coverage of the 2020 WHL Awards.

2020 WHL Awards Winners



About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.