WHL announces 2019-20 Award Winners
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the complete 2020 WHL Awards class for the WHL’s 2019-20 season. The 2020 WHL Awards were announced digitally from May 4 through May 21, recognizing the top performances from the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.
“Each year at this time, the WHL comes together to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of our players, coaches, officials, and executives. Even though we are not in a position to honour our WHL Award winners in person, we want each of you to know that we extend our sincerest congratulations on your amazing achievements this season,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.
“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the parents and family members who, without your support and commitment over the years, these accomplishments would not have been possible. Also, many thanks to our trophy honourees and corporate partners for their continued support of our WHL Awards.”
2020 WHL Awards Winners
|Four Broncos Memorial Trophy
(WHL Player of the Year)
WINNER: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs
RUNNER UP: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes
|Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy
(WHL Scholastic Player of the Year) Presented by CIBC
WINNER: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers
RUNNER UP: Jakob Brook, Regina Pats
|Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy
(WHL Scholastic Team of the Year)
WINNER: Kamloops Blazers
|WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada
Winner: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs
Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year) Presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada
|Del Wilson Memorial Trophy
(WHL Goaltender of the Year)
WINNER: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips
RUNNER UP: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings
|Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player)
Presented by Real Canadian Superstore
WINNER: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks
RUNNER UP: Aliaksei Protas, Prince Albert Raiders
|Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year)
Presented by Wawanesa Insurance
WINNER: Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings
RUNNER UP: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers
|Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy
(WHL Humanitarian of the Year) Presented by Kia Canada
WINNER: Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen
RUNNER UP: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks
|Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy
(WHL Coach of the Year) Presented by McSweeney’s
WINNER: Brad Lauer, Edmonton Oil Kings
RUNNER UP: Dennis Williams, Everett Silvertips
Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy
Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy
WHL Business Award
WHL Governors Award
RECIPIENT: Sheldon Kennedy
About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.