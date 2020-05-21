MENU
Message from WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
May 21, 2020

WHL announces 2019-20 Award Winners

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the complete 2020 WHL Awards class for the WHL’s 2019-20 season. The 2020 WHL Awards were announced digitally from May 4 through May 21, recognizing the top performances from the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season.

“Each year at this time, the WHL comes together to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of our players, coaches, officials, and executives. Even though we are not in a position to honour our WHL Award winners in person, we want each of you to know that we extend our sincerest congratulations on your amazing achievements this season,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the parents and family members who, without your support and commitment over the years, these accomplishments would not have been possible. Also, many thanks to our trophy honourees and corporate partners for their continued support of our WHL Awards.”

Visit WHL.ca for complete coverage of the 2020 WHL Awards.

2020 WHL Awards Winners

Four Broncos Memorial Trophy
(WHL Player of the Year)
WINNER: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs
RUNNER UP: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes
Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy
(WHL Scholastic Player of the Year) Presented by CIBC
WINNER: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers
RUNNER UP: Jakob Brook, Regina Pats		 CIBC Logo_Full Colour_Final     
Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy
(WHL Scholastic Team of the Year)
WINNER: Kamloops Blazers
WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada
Winner: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs		 KUBOTA-01
 

Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year) Presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada
WINNER: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs
RUNNER UP: Calen Addison, Lethbridge Hurricanes

 

Del Wilson Memorial Trophy
(WHL Goaltender of the Year)
WINNER: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips
RUNNER UP: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings
Brad Hornung Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player)
Presented by Real Canadian Superstore
WINNER: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks
RUNNER UP: Aliaksei Protas, Prince Albert Raiders		 Real Canadian Superstore_Full Colour_Final
Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year)
Presented by Wawanesa Insurance
WINNER: Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings
RUNNER UP: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers		 Wawanesa-Insurance-Logo-Blue
Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy
(WHL Humanitarian of the Year) Presented by Kia Canada
WINNER: Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Calgary Hitmen
RUNNER UP: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks		 Kia
Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy
(WHL Coach of the Year) Presented by McSweeney’s
WINNER: Brad Lauer, Edmonton Oil Kings
RUNNER UP: Dennis Williams, Everett Silvertips		 McSweeney's
 

Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy
(WHL Executive of the Year)
WINNER: Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes
RUNNER UP: Matt Bardsley, Kamloops Blazers
 

Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy
(WHL Top Official)
WINNER: Jeff Ingram
 

WHL Business Award
WINNER: Lethbridge Hurricanes
RUNNER UP: Seattle Thunderbirds

WHL Governors Award
RECIPIENT: Sheldon Kennedy


About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

