WHL announces 12-game suspension for Silvertips’ Butt

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Dawson Butt of the Everett Silvertips has been suspended 12 games for a major and game misconduct he received in the last minute of WHL Regular Season Game #444 versus Regina on Sunday, January 12.

Butt’s suspension will start Friday, January 17 when Kelowna visits Everett. Butt will be eligible to return to the lineup for WHL Regular Season Game #599 on Wednesday, February 19.

In addition to the incident occurring during the last minute of the game, the opponent was also seriously injured on the play. Butt is a repeat offender, having served two previous suspensions, one earlier this season and one last season. These were the key factors considered in the decision.

