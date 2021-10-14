WHL alumnus Rankin earns full-time role with NHL’s Flames

Former WHL forward Connor Rankin has landed a full-time role with the Calgary Flames.

Rankin was named the NHL team’s new Video Analyst Thursday. He had previously done similar work with the Flames on a part-time basis over the past five seasons.

Rankin, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., spent five seasons in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans and Calgary Hitmen. He twice hit the 30-goal mark during his time in the WHL: once with the Americans during the 2012-13 season and then again with the Hitmen during the 2014-15 campaign.

The 26-year-old took part in 339 WHL regular season contests, compiling 268 points (121G-147A). He added 30 more points (13G-17A) over 45 playoff games with Tri-City and Calgary. He was originally selected seventh overall by the Americans in the 2009 WHL Draft.

Rankin then took advantage of his WHL Scholarship, completing an accounting degree at Mount Royal University while also suiting up for the Cougars from 2016-2020. He was named to the U SPORTS All-Canadian Second Team during the 2016-17 season.

The Flames open the 2021-22 NHL season Saturday, October 16 against the Edmonton Oilers.