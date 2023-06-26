WHL alumnus Mpofu named Director of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs for Penguins

On Monday morning, former Red Deer Rebels forward and WHL graduate, Vukie Mpofu, was named the latest Director of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A product of Saskatoon, Sask., Mpofu played 69 regular-season games for the Rebels during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 campaigns. During his time in the WHL, Mpofu would log a total of 15 points (9G-6A).

Following his two-season stint in Central Alberta, Mpofu advanced his education as he put his WHL scholarship to good use. First, he received a political science degree at the University of Saskatchewan and then tacked on by his Juris Doctor at the UCLA School of Law.

With his route through the two post-secondary institutions Mpofu was able to enter the hockey operations stream as the Hockey Legal Affairs Intern for the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2020-21 season.

Mpofu then engineered himself into a full-time operations role with the Los Angeles Kings as their Manager of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs — a position he would hold for two seasons.

At only 27-years-old, Mpofu’s career off the ice, which is already filled with brimming with stellar accomplishments, stood out to his newest employer, Kyle Dubas.

The Penguin’s newly named President of Hockey Operations also had some high praise for the WHL alumnus turned hockey operations up-and-comer.

“We are very excited to have Vukie Mpofu join the Penguins management team today. Vukie has accrued great experience the last several seasons with Vegas and Los Angeles after graduating from Law School at UCLA,” Dubas said in a press conference with local media.

“Vukie came highly recommended from everyone he has interacted with in the game and he was most impressive throughout. He has great potential and we look forward to welcoming him to Pittsburgh.”

Working with Dubas, some of Mpofu’s key responsibilities will include counselling the Penguins’ Hockey Operations Department and helping lead the team’s Hockey Research and Development Department.

The hire comes at a bustling time for the organization, as Mpofu and the Penguins are gearing up for the 2023 NHL Draft, which is scheduled for June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn.

