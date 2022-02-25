WHL Alumnus McLennan Named Celebrity Coach For 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game

Calgary, Alta. – WHL alumnus and TSN OverDrive personality Jamie McLennan has been named as a celebrity coach for the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game, slated for Wednesday, March 23 in Kitchener, Ont.

The Canadian Hockey League announced the coaching and support staffs Friday.

McLennan, who was awarded the Del Wilson Trophy as the WHL’s Goaltender of the Year in 1991, spent three seasons in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs and Lethbridge Hurricanes before embarking on a 17-year professional career that included over 250 appearances with the New York Islanders, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.

The product of Edmonton, Alta. was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 1998 in recognition of his dedication to hockey.

McLennan will work alongside his OverDrive co-host Bryan Hayes, Kitchener Rangers alumnus and Memorial Cup champion Derek Roy, plus Rangers head coach Mike McKenzie as well as equipment manager Dan Lebold and athletic therapist Cory Birk.

The opposing team will be coached by OverDrive’s Jeff O’Neill alongside Al’s Brother (Michael DiStefano), CHL legend Brian Kilrea, plus Guelph Storm head coach George Burnett as well as equipment manager Jake McKercher and athletic therapist Brie Donelson.

A total of 15 WHL players were invited to participate in the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game including a trio of WHL players ranked among the top 10 North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg ICE; Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE; Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors) as well as the top-ranked North American Goaltender (Tyler Brennan, Prince George Cougars).

The Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top 40 CHL players eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The 40 players will be divided into Teams Red and White with the rosters announced in the coming weeks.

The Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Hamilton, Ont. in January 2020 where Team White defeated Team Red 5-3. In all, 37 players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game were later chosen in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Since its reintroduction as the CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft.

The 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will air live on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN app, and RDS on Wednesday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. MT. For more information, visit kubotatopprospects.ca.

