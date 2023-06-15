WHL alumnus Hill makes most of Stanley Cup Playoffs opportunity

When deciding which netminder would be the Vegas Golden Knights’ starter for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, former Portland Winterhawks goaltender and WHL graduate Adin Hill wasn’t the first choice for his Club.

But in his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights, Hill seized an opportunity and now has a Stanley Cup Championship to his name.

The product of Comox, B.C., who was selected in the third round, 76th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft, made 49 NHL appearances over a span of four seasons for the Coyotes before being dealt to the San Jose Sharks in July of 2021.

He’d go on to add 25 NHL contests to his resume over the course of his single-season tenure in the Bay Area during the 2021-22 season.

In August of 2022, and for the second time in as many seasons, Hill was traded. This time the British Columbian was headed to Sin City in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Hill would make 27 regular season starts for the Golden Knights, posting a record of 16-7-1, a goals against average (GAA) of 2.45 and save percentage (SV%) of .915.

This, paired with the unfortunate news that Robin Lehner and Brandon Wheat Kings alumnus Logan Thompson were dealing with injuries that would bleed into the post-season, the logic to ride with Hill during the playoff campaign was starting to make sense. However, the Golden Knights instead looked at another WHL graduate, Laurent Brossoit, to take up the starting goaltender mantle at the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The decision to run with Brossoit didn’t last long for the Golden Knights as their goaltending woes continued to unfold. The ex-Edmonton Oil King was only able to get Vegas to the Second Round before he also found himself next to Lehner and Thompson on the team’s injured reserve with a lower-body ailment.

With no other option in hand, a banged-up Golden Knights goaltending group slid the reins over to Hill for the rest of Vegas’ post-season push.

Hill didn’t disappoint; in fact, Hill pounced on the opportunity like a loose rebound.

OH MY GOSH ADIN HILL????!!!! pic.twitter.com/7UGyaq4Rtb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2023

Coming to the aid of Brossoit and the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Second Round, Hill seized his moment — backstopping his Club all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

During his playoff regime, Hill would log a record of 11-4, which included two shutout victories over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Championship. Hill also led all goaltenders in SV% during the post-season with an impressive .932.

In the Stanley Cup Final, the WHL alumnus held the Florida Panthers to three goals or less in all five outings and made a 32-save performance in Game 5 as the Golden Knights captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

All the while, Hill emphasized the importance of his teammates over his own individual performances.

“Our commitment to the defensive zone has been unbelievable all season and it paid off,” Hill said in a post-game interview with the NHL Network.

“We’ve had this chemistry in that locker room that is unmatched. I’ve never been on a team like it, so we all pick each other up. It’s the best culture I’ve ever been around, and it’s been unbelievable and we’re all here for each other.”

Entering the offseason as a free agent, Hill isn’t worrying about what the future might entail for him and the Golden Knights. Instead, he plans on taking some well-deserved time to cherish his Stanley Cup Championship.

“It doesn’t seem real right now, but you know what, this team is amazing. It was a hell of a ride.”

Adin Hill sang Lose Yourself in the club after winning the Cup 🎤🔥 (🎥: @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/ABtzxdnQTg — BarDown (@BarDown) June 14, 2023

In a ‘full circle’ moment, Hill also got the best of Florida Panthers assistant coach Jamie Kompon, who was the head coach and general manager of the Portland Winterhawks when Hill was on the team.

The 27-year-old netminder was one of 24 WHL Alumni on of the Golden Knights Stanley Cup-winning team.