WHL alumnus Cicek signs with Sharks

“Nick has a strong track record of leadership in his career, having been the captain of the Portland Winterhawks last season, and he has even been an alternate captain for the Barracuda this year in select games,” said Will. “Among AHL rookie defensemen, he’s top 10 in scoring and top 15 in goals. Nick has a bright future and we’re excited to add him to our NHL defensive depth.”

In his first pro campaign, Cicek has recorded 23 points (5G-18A) in 48 games with the San Jose Barracuda, San Jose’s top developmental affiliate in the American Hockey League. Among team defensemen, he is second in points, second in shots, tied for first in assists, and tied for second in penalty minutes. Among league rookie defenders, he is ninth in scoring and tied for 11th in goals.

In 2020-21, his final season of junior hockey, the product of Winnipeg, Man. served as the captain of the Portland Winterhawks, posting 21 points (5G-21A) in 24 games. He was named the U.S. Division Defenceman of the Year.

Over his three years in the WHL, all with Portland, the blueliner skated in 138 regular season games, collecting 48 points (9G-39A).

Cicek was originally signed to an AHL deal by San Jose in May of 2021.