WHL alumnus Chara becomes NHL’s leader in games played by a defenceman

Former WHL standout Zdeno Chara is now the National Hockey League’s all-time leader in games played by a defenceman.

The New York Islanders blueliner suited up in career game number 1,652 Thursday in San Jose, eclipsing an appearances record formerly held by Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios.

Congratulations Zdeno Chara for setting the NHL record for the most games played by a defenseman! 👏 Truly a remarkable achievement and a testament to your dedication to the game. pic.twitter.com/P5yc7bbhI3 — NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2022

Chara, who hails from Trencin, Slovakia, spent the 1996-97 season in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars, compiling a total of 22 points (3G-19A) in 49 regular season contests before adding eight more points (1G-7A) in 15 playoff games.

The 44-year-old made his NHL debut with the Islanders during the 1997-98 season, and has gone on to record 674 points (207G-467A) over a career that has also included spells with the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

Chara may best be remembered for his 14 seasons with the Bruins, the Club he captained to a Stanley Cup Championship in 2011.

During his time in Boston, he was also awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Top Defenceman (2009).

Chara has also represented Slovakia extensively over the course of his career, winning silver medals at the 2000 and 2012 IIHF World Championships as well as at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

He also served as a flag-bearer for Slovakia at the 2014 Winter Olympics.