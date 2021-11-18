WHL alumni to feature on Canadian roster at 2021 FISU Winter Universiade

Ten former WHL players are set to represent Canada at the 2021 FISU Winter Universiade in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The list of 102 Canadian student-athletes was announced earlier this week. The event runs from December 11-21.

Canada returns to the FISU Winter Universiade having won a bronze medal in the most recent iteration of the event, held in 2019 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The Canadian men’s hockey side last captured a gold medal in the biennial competition in 2013.

The University of Saskatchewan is well-represented on this year’s Canadian men’s hockey roster, with four Huskies set to travel overseas including former Washington Capitals draft pick Connor Hobbs.

Two former WHL Champions are also on the Canadian roster: defenceman Joe Gatenby won the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2015 with the Kelowna Rockets, while forward Donovan Neuls was part of the 2017 Seattle Thunderbirds championship squad.

The full list of WHL alumni set to compete under head coach Gardiner MacDougall is as follows: