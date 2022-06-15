WHL Alumni to feature in 2022 Stanley Cup Final

A total of eight WHL Alumni will be competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is slated for Wednesday in Denver, Colo.

Five former WHL players are among the 36 members of the Colorado Avalanche active roster, while three WHL Alumni are featured on the 29-player Tampa Bay Lightning active roster.

WHL Alumni – 2022 Colorado Avalanche

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants, 2016-2020)

Darren Helm (Medicine Hat Tigers, 2004-2007)

Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer Rebels, 2008-2011)

Trent Miner (Vancouver Giants, 2018-2021)

Ryan Murray (Everett Silvertips, 2009-2013)

WHL Alumni – 2022 Tampa Bay Lightning

Cal Foote (Kelowna Rockets, 2015-2018)

Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels, 2015-2019)

Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors, 2012-2016)

Colorado’s Hockey Operations staff features a trio of WHL Alumni: general manager Joe Sakic (Lethbridge / Swift Current Broncos, 1986-1988), head coach Jared Bednar (Saskatoon, Spokane, Medicine Hat, Prince Albert, 1990-1993) and assistant coach Nolan Pratt (Portland Winter Hawks, 1991-1995).

The Tampa Bay Lightning front office includes several WHL Alumni including assistant general managers Stacy Roest (Medicine Hat Tigers, 1991-1995) and Jamie Pushor (Lethbridge Hurricanes, 1989-1993).

The Avalanche reached the Stanley Cup Final by defeating the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and most recently the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 Western Conference Championship.

The Lightning became Eastern Conference Champions by virtue of series victories against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.

Tampa Bay is seeking its third consecutive Stanley Cup, a feat that has not been achieved in the NHL since the New York Islanders won four consecutive championships from 1980-1983.

Colorado looks to hoist the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history, and for the first time since 2001.