WHL Alumni Taran Kozun nominated for U SPORTS Male Athlete of the Year

Voting is now open for the U SPORTS Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards, celebrating the national Athletes of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Western Hockey League alumni and Saskatchewan Huskies goaltender, Taran Kozun, is one of eight nominees eligible for the award.

A third-year Arts and Sciences student at the University of Saskatchewan, Kozun is currently accessing his WHL Scholarship to achieve his academic goals.

After an outstanding performance for the Canada West champion Saskatchewan Huskies, Canada West coaches recognized Kozun’s efforts, naming him both the Canada West Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year. The Nipawin, Sask. product would go onto become the Senator Joseph A. Sullivan Trophy winner as U SPORTS’ top player, joining Jon Barkman (2001-02) as the lone Husky to have captured the nation’s top award.

Beginning his WHL career with the Kamloops Blazers before eventually joining the Seattle Thunderbirds, Kozun appeared in 135 WHL regular-season games, compiling a 64-52-7-8 record, 2.73 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and 10 shutouts. After winning the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Goaltender of the Year in 2014-15, Kozun’s netminding statistic rose above those of his competitors, posting a 1.87 GAA, .931 SV%, five shutouts and 17 wins.

The 2020 nominees for U SPORTS Male Athlete of the Year include Kozun and hockey player David Thomson of the Toronto Varsity Blues, Montreal Carabins soccer player Aboubacar Sissoko, and Dalhousie Tigers basketball player Keevan Veinot.

The winners will be determined by a combined vote of the Canadian Athletic Foundation – a not-for-profit board, chaired by His Honour Doug Mitchell – and the public on USPORTS.ca. Voting is now open and closes on June 20, with results announced on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.