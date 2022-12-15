WHL Alumni set to chase gold at Winter World University Games

Five former WHL players will head to New York state next month to compete for Canada at the 2023 Winter World University Games.

The 23-player men’s hockey roster was unveiled by U SPORTS earlier this week and features two former WHL forwards, two former WHL defencemen and one former WHL goaltender.

“We are excited, and it will be even more exciting when we get together,” said Canadian head coach Gardiner MacDougall. “Putting together a group for the first time comes with adrenaline and pride. They want to represent their area of the country with pride. There is an increase in energy and effort when you put that storied Team Canada jersey on.”

Four of the WHL Alumni taking part in the event hail from the Canada West Conference, with one additional player currently competing in Atlantic University Sport.

Each of the five WHL Alumni set to compete at the 2023 Winter World University Games is currently taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship. For each season played in the WHL, a player is provided with a one-year post-secondary scholarship, which includes tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks. WHL Graduates are able to attend any post-secondary or career-enhancing institution of their choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals.

Each year, more than 200 WHL Scholarship recipients further their education while playing elite hockey at the U SPORTS or collegiate level across Canada. In partnership with Canada West universities, more than 125 WHL Scholarship recipients each year are also awarded additional financial assistance from their university to receive Western Canada’s Premier Hockey Scholarship.

WHL Alumni – Canada Winter World University Games Roster

NAME HOMETOWN SCHOOL LAST WHL CLUB Brett Davis Oakbank, Man. University of Manitoba Lethbridge Hurricanes Jared Dmytriw Craven, Sask. University of Saskatchewan Vancouver Giants Noah King Winnipeg, Man. University of Calgary Spokane Chiefs Roddy Ross Meadow Lake, Sask. University of Saskatchewan Regina Pats Scott Walford Coquitlam, B.C. McGill University Saskatoon Blades

Canada will open the 2023 Winter World University Games with a matchup versus Ukraine Thursday, January 12.

The Canadian squad has medalled in each of its last seven appearances including gold medals in 2007 (Torino, Italy) and 2013 (Trentino, Italy).