WHL alumni set for Canada West championship clash

WHL alumni are poised to play a prominent role in this weekend’s Canada West Championship series.

A total of 43 former WHL players are taking part, as the top-seeded University of Alberta Golden Bears host the UBC Thunderbirds in a best-of-three affair beginning Friday at Edmonton’s Clare Drake Arena.

History has certainly sided with the Golden Bears: Alberta has won the Canada West title 15 times over the past 20 years, while UBC is seeking its first conference title since 1971.

But after a tumultuous two years, both sides realize this year’s final series presents a sense of normalcy. It’s a weekend both captains have been looking forward to for a while.

“Going into this year we realized you can’t take anything for granted,” Golden Bears captain, and Canada West Defenceman of the Year Clayton Kirichenko told whl.ca earlier this week. “We’ve been working for this all year so we’re looking forward to it.”

“With everything going on, it’s definitely been hard for everybody,” Thunderbirds captain Tyler Sandhu told whl.ca. “To be able to have this season and to be in the spot we are now is amazing.”

Kirichenko and Sandhu are both former WHL captains, too. Kirichenko manned the blueline in Saskatoon, Vancouver and Medicine Hat while Sandhu spent five seasons in the WHL with Everett, Red Deer and Tri-City.

The Golden Bears finished the regular season atop Canada West with a 16-3-1 record, with UBC four points behind them in second place.

Alberta dispatched the University of Calgary in one semifinal, while the Thunderbirds went the distance in a best-of-three semi-final against the Mount Royal Cougars.

“That series against Mount Royal was a complete battle, we wanted it really bad,” Sandhu said. “Game 3 was a thriller and that’s always exciting to play in.”

The two sides met twice during the regular season, with Alberta winning a pair of one-goal games in November. Sandhu and his UBC mates are expecting more of the same this weekend as the two teams renew acquaintances with Canada West glory on the line.

“U of A’s been a good team since I’ve been here, they’ve earned that respect. It’s going to be a hard, tough series. They have a lot of top guns, they’re pretty quick, they’re good off the rush and on the forecheck. The two games we played against them this year were pretty close, but for us, it’s about playing our game,” the Thunderbirds forward noted.

Former Kootenay and Seattle sniper Noah Philp has been the offensive leader for Alberta during these playoffs, scoring eight points (3G-5A) in two games.

“We have scoring up and down the lineup. Everyone contributes, everyone’s bought in,” Kirichenko said of his Alberta teammates. “I feel like that’s paid dividends down the stretch.”

“[UBC is] a very skilled team, they play fast just like we like to think we do too, so I think that will make an exciting series in itself,” Kirichenko added.

Thunderbirds goaltender Rylan Toth was named the conference Goaltender of the Year last week, and has posted a .957 save percentage in this year’s post-season run.

The former Red Deer and Seattle netminder famously helped UBC reach the Canada West championship two years ago with a semifinal upset victory against Alberta. Toth turned aside 40 shots in the deciding Game 3, with Sandhu scoring the deciding goal 2:18 into the third period.

“That last series against U of A a couple of years ago was one of the best goaltending performances I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s always consistent and he’s going to be a big part of this,” Sandhu said.

For Sandhu, who was raised in Richmond, B.C., having the opportunity to play for a Canada West title resonates deeply, particularly since the Thunderbirds men’s hockey program was threatened as part of a university athletics review several years ago.

“When I was getting recruited I heard a lot of rumblings. [I’m] a hometown kid, and a few other guys that signed during that time are hometown kids. That’s something we really wanted to change and be able to build up to the way it is now. To be able to go and play for a championship, it’s huge for our program and we’re excited,” Sandhu said.

Regardless of who comes out on top this weekend, both the Thunderbirds and Golden Bears will be skating for a few more weeks yet.

Both teams have qualified for the U SPORTS national championship, slated for March 31 – April 3 in Wolfville, N.S.

The puck drops on Game 1 of the Canada West final Friday at 7:00 p.m. MT, with Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) set for Saturday and Sunday.