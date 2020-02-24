WHL Alumni Scottie Upshall announces retirement

Scottie Upshall has announced his retirement from professional hockey.

The Fort McMurray, Alta. product most recently appeared in the National Hockey League for the St. Louis Blues. This season, Upshall had taken his talents to Europe, playing in Switzerland’s National League with HC Ambri-Piotta.

After playing for his hometown Fort McMurray Oil Barons during the 1999-00 season, Upshall joined the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers and found immediate success.

In the 2000-01 WHL Regular Season, Upshall posted 87 points (42G-45A) in 70 WHL regular season games, finishing tied for 15th in league scoring as a rookie. Upshall was subsequently recognized at the end of the season as the WHL and Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year.

He followed up his impressive rookie season with 83 points (32G-51A) in 61 games for the Blazers during the 2001-02 WHL Regular Season. After attending the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game that season, Upshall was chosen sixth overall by the Nashville Predators at the 2002 NHL Draft.

The following season saw Upshall spend time at four different levels of hockey. He scored one goal in eight games with the Predators while also tallying a goal in two games with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League. Returning to the Blazers, Upshall posted 56 points (25G-31A) in 42 games. He also captained Canada to a silver medal at the 2003 IIHF World Junior Championship.

For his WHL career, Upshall recorded 226 points (99G-127A) in 173 WHL regular season games. He also posted seven points (1G-6A) in 14 WHL playoff games.

Upshall would make the permanent move to the professional hockey ranks in the 2003-04 season, going on to play 759 NHL regular season games between the Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, and Blues. During that span, he recorded 285 points (138G-147A). He also appeared in 54 NHL playoffs games, posting 13 points (5G-8A).

He also won the AHL’s Calder Cup in the 2003-04 campaign with the Admirals.

On the international stage, Upshall answered Canada’s call during his junior and professional hockey career. It began with an appearance for Canada Pacific at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and included silver medals at the 2002 and 2003 IIHF World Junior Championships, with Upshall captaining the 2003 squad.

In 2009, Upshall earned silver at the IIHF World Championship with Canada. Upshall closed out his career on the international stage by winning a gold medal at the 2019 Spengler Cup in December.

All the best in retirement @ScottieUpshall! Upshall recorded 226 points (99G-127A) in 173 WHL regular season games w/ @blazerhockey! #WHLAlumni pic.twitter.com/xfooRRdZ4a — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 24, 2020