WHL Alumni Kris Versteeg announces retirement from hockey

Kris Versteeg has officially announced his retirement from the game of hockey.

The Lethbridge, Alta. product began his path to the National Hockey League in the Western Hockey League, suiting up for his hometown Lethbridge Hurricanes for three seasons between 2002 and 2005. For the 2005-06 WHL Regular Season, Versteeg played for the Kamloops Blazers and Red Deer Rebels.

Versteeg’s WHL career began in the 2002-03 WHL Regular Season as he recorded 18 points (8G-10A) in 57 games, including two power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and one game-winning goal. Versteeg scored the first goal of his WHL career on October 2, 2002 against the Moose Jaw Warriors at home.

The 2003-04 season was a breakout campaign for Versteeg as he posted 49 points (16G-33A) in 68 games, including five power-play goals and three game-winning goals. Versteeg’s season was highlighted by the first hat trick of his WHL career on January 17, 2004 on home ice against the Warriors.

At the 2004 NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins recognized Versteeg’s potential, choosing him in the fifth round, 134th overall.

Versteeg would spend two more seasons in the WHL. Continuing his strong production, Versteeg tallied 52 points (22G-30A) in 68 games during the 2004-05 WHL Regular Season with the Hurricanes. As part of his 22 goals, Versteeg tallied six power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and five game-winning goals.

Beginning the 2005-06 WHL Regular Season with the Blazers, Versteeg scored a hat trick in his home debut for Kamloops on September 24, 2005 and recorded 11 points (5G-6A) in seven games to begin the season. After 14 games, Versteeg would join the Rebels for the remainder of the regular season. In a combined 71 games between the two teams, Versteeg recorded 48 points (16G-32A), including five power-play goals and one game-winning goal.

Overall, Versteeg appeared in 264 WHL regular season games, amassing 167 points (62G-105A), including 18 power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and 10 game-winning goals. He also added one assist in five WHL playoff games.

Upon the conclusion of his WHL career, Versteeg joined the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League and found immediate offensive success. In his first full season of professional hockey, split between the AHL’s Bruins and Norfolk Admirals, Versteeg tallied 72 points (26G-46A) in 70 games.

Versteeg would make the full-time jump to the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2008-09 NHL Regular Season. Posting 53 points (22G-31A) in 78 games that season, he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team that season.

He would go on to spend the next 10 full seasons in the NHL, finishing with 358 points (149G-209A) in 643 NHL regular season games between the Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, and Calgary Flames. He added 48 points (18G-30A) in 93 NHL playoff games.

During the 2009-10 and 2014-15 NHL seasons, Versteeg won Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks.

Internationally, Versteeg made his last appearance with Canada at the 2019 Spengler Cup, winning a gold medal.

With a pair of Stanley Cups won over an NHL career that spanned 643 regular-season and 93 postseason games, Kris Versteeg has today officially announced his retirement from professional hockey. Media release and full statement from Kris available here: https://t.co/ALmdd1ivid pic.twitter.com/TWYie8HNOj — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 14, 2020

Best wishes to our friend Kris Versteeg, who announced his retirement today! 2 Stanley Cups, 149 goals, 358 points, 643 regular season games 🔥 What a career, Steeger. pic.twitter.com/86JiCVMf2V — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 14, 2020