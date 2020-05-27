WHL Alumni Jake Bean named recipient of Eddie Shore Award

Western Hockey League Alumni Jake Bean has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenceman for the 2019-20 season.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound defenceman, recorded 48 points (10G-38A) in 59 games for the Charlotte Checkers this season. That led all AHL defencemen in scoring.

A 21-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., Bean was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team last week. Bean has appeared in 129 AHL regular season games, posting 92 points (23G-69A). He’s added five points (1G-4A) in 16 AHL playoff games.

The Carolina Hurricanes chose Bean with the 13th-overall selection at the 2016 NHL Draft. Playing for the Calgary Hitmen and Tri-City Americans Bean suited up in 219 WHL regular season games, posting 196 points (49G-147A). He also added 28 points (3G-25A) in 30 WHL playoff games.

According to the AHL, Bean is just the third player ever to earn the Eddie Shore Award before his 22nd birthday.

Bean is the first WHL Alumni to win the award since Johnny Boychuk earned the honour with the Providence Bruins in the 2008-09 season.