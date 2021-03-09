WHL Alumni Impact: Travis Hamonic, Vancouver Canucks

Moose Jaw Warriors and Brandon Wheat Kings Alumni Travis Hamonic has continuously built his legacy off the ice, no matter where he is playing. Hamonic experienced the tragedy of losing a parent at a young age and that experience prompted him to start Hammer’s D-Partner Program in 2012, while playing with the New York Islanders. Hamonic provides families who have lost a parent with special items and team apparel during home games and select away games. He provides the families behind the scenes access by having them greet the team, go on dressing room tours, and engaging in player interactions post game. The program does not end there, Hamonic ensures a positive relationship with families by providing them his contact information giving them an outlet when needed. The program saw instant success and led to Hamonic being awarded the NHL Foundation Player Award in 2017. The program made the move with Hamonic after his trade to Calgary and MEG Energy was brought in as a sponsor. The Calgary Flames Foundation also became a charitable partner as they got the word out through working with three local bereavement groups: Hospice Calgary, The Kid’s Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta, and the Calgary Police Foundation.

Hamonic and his wife, Stephanie, are active members of many First Nations communities. In the summer of 2017, they worked with a television series called “Hit the Ice” which gives assistance and exposure to young First Nations hockey prospects as they participate in a two-week NHL format training camp with junior hockey scouts in attendance. Inspired by the late Gord Downie, Hamonic founded the Northern Project and began advocating for Indigenous Rights and Reconciliation. The Northern Project provides Indigenous children from the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to visit Calgary. The initiative partnered with the Flames for accommodations and tickets, as well as Hockey North which solicits teachers, coaches, and community volunteers to nominate kids for this opportunity.

Two successful charities for Hamonic were not enough. In 2018 the Hamonic’s saw another opportunity to help the less fortunate by starting the Charlie’s Children program, named after their first daughter, Charlie. The program was supported by the Calgary Flames Foundation, Women In Need Society (WINS), and West Coast Kids. This program was built to support low-income families or single parents expecting a newborn child with the resources and supplies that they desperately need. Funding from this initiative was provided by the Hamonic’s and 100% matched by the Flames Foundation. The funds raised by the Hamonic’s and the Flames Foundation was distributed to WINS to purchase newborn necessities for the eligible families from West Coast Kids at cost.

Hamonic’s upbringing, background, work ethic and character have led him to his high-profile status as an NHL defenseman. Through all the success he has stayed grounded and humble, qualities he shares with Stephanie and his family. Hamonic opened up on Sportnet’s After Hours in 2019 saying, “You want to be able to help out, you want to be able to look back on your time in life, not only your career but in life and know that you tried to make a difference and a positive impact in someone else’s life ‘cause there’s a lot more than hockey. I try to use my stage to make a difference and we created Hammer’s D-Partner. It helps, it helps them – and in a weird selfish way – it helps me deal with my grief.”