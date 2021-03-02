MENU
March 2, 2021

WHL Alumni Impact: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Rees Giacchetta
Andy Devlin

Former Red Deer Rebel and 1st overall NHL draft pick, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, has made quite the impact on the Edmonton Oilers. At just 27 years old Nugent-Hopkins has played in 628 games with the Oilers and has averaged 65 points over the last two seasons but his impact off the ice might be what he is most proud of.

 

In October, Nugent-Hopkins supported Canadian manufacturers and charities by releasing a special edition Crewneck & Snapback for a limited time presale. He partnered with Local Laundry through Laurenne Mercier and Treadstone Sports to develop his own personal logo for this clothing line. For every Crewneck and Snapback sold, Local Laundry donated a portion of the proceeds to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ charity of choice, KidSport Edmonton. The collaborators set a goal to sell 50 Crewnecks and 50 Snapbacks throughout a 2-week presale in hopes of donating $2,000+ to KidSport Edmonton, which was exceeded by more than double.

The main objective of the collection was to give back to the city he has been a part of for almost a decade. The campaign raised $3,835 donated to KidSport Edmonton which translates into helping 30 kids become engaged in sport this season. Nugent-Hopkins and Local Laundry plan to continue this campaign with another launch in the upcoming spring.

