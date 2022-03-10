WHL Alumni honoured with Canada West major awards

A quartet of WHL Alumni have earned major awards for their play in Canada West competition during the 2021-22 season.

Mount Royal University forward Nolan Yaremko (Tri-City Americans; 2015-19) has been named the Canada West Player of the Year, also winning the conference Sportsmanship & Ability award.

His Cougars teammate Riley Sawchuk (Tri-City Americans, Edmonton Oil Kings; 2016-20) was named the Canada West Rookie of the Year.

University of Alberta captain Clayton Kirichenko (Saskatoon Blades, Vancouver Giants, Medicine Hat Tigers; 2013-17) was named the Canada West Top Defenceman.

UBC netminder Rylan Toth (Red Deer Rebels, Seattle Thunderbirds; 2014-17) earned 2021-22 Goaltender of the Year honours.

Yaremko led Canada West in scoring during the 2021-22 season, finishing the campaign with 39 points (19G-20A), along with a conference-best seven power-play markers.

The second-year business major tallied close to two points per game in his 20 outings for Mount Royal.

Sawchuk finished second in conference scoring with 38 points (15G-23A). His 23 helpers were the most in Canada West play this season.

The product of Prince Albert, Sask., who like Yaremko is a second-year business student, enjoyed five four-point outings over the course of the 2021-22 campaign.

Toth finished the season with an 11-5-1-0 record, 2.34 goals against average and .920 save percentage in 17 appearances for UBC.

The fourth-year arts student led the conference with four shutouts.

Kirichenko finished the 2021-22 regular season with 18 points (2G-16A), leading the Golden Bears in assists as Alberta finished the regular season atop the conference.

The fourth-year kinesiology, sport, and recreation student marked his 100th appearance in a Golden Bears uniform during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Canada West Championship series pits the top-seeded Alberta Golden Bears against the UBC Thunderbirds. The best-of-three series will be held March 18-20 at Edmonton’s Clare Drake Arena.

The four players chosen as Canada West major award winners are part of the 365 graduate players taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship during the 2021-22 academic year.

The 2021-22 season serves as the 29th year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,000 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $30 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.5 million to the WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.