WHL Alumni Hitchcock, Vernon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

WHL Alumni Ken Hitchcock and Mike Vernon are among the seven new members enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023 Wednesday afternoon.

Hitchcock, a two-time recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as WHL Coach of the Year in 1987 and 1990, led the Kamloops Blazers to WHL Championships in 1986 and 1990, collecting five West Division titles in his half-dozen years as head coach.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ken Hitchcock.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/jOAWzmWsHB — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 21, 2023

In his six seasons behind the Blazers bench, Hitchcock compiled a record of 291-125-15; his .693 points percentage stands as the fifth-highest total in WHL history.

Following his time in Kamloops, Hitchcock served as head coach with the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers, winning the Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999.

He earned eight division titles and 849 wins from his nearly 1,600 regular season games coached at the NHL level, earning the Jack Adams Trophy as NHL Coach of the Year with the Blues in 2012.

Internationally, Hitchcock served as an assistant coach with Canada’s gold medal-winning entry at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

In 2019, he was named a recipient of the Order of Hockey in Canada.

Vernon enters the Hockey Hall of Fame after winning a pair of Stanley Cups, first with his hometown Calgary Flames in 1989 before repeating the feat in 1997 with the Detroit Red Wings.

He tended goal for the Calgary Wranglers for three seasons, winning a total of 84 games from 1980-81 through 1982-83 before capturing the 1983 Memorial Cup with the Portland Winter Hawks.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Mike Vernon.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/kYMqNnTf4v — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 21, 2023

Vernon was named the WHL Player of the Year in 1982 and 1983, winning Goaltender of the Year honours during the 1981-82 and 1982-83 campaigns as well.

As part of the WHL’s 50th Anniversary celebrations during the 2015-16 season, he was named #31 among the Top 50 WHL Players of All-Time.

As a professional, Vernon tended goal for the Flames, Red Wings, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers, appearing in 781 contests and posting 385 career wins.

Among his career accolades, Vernon earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP in 1997 and participated in five NHL All-Star Games (1988-1991, 1993).

Joining Hitchcock and Vernon in this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame class are: Tom Barrasso, Pierre Lacroix, Henrik Lundqvist, Caroline Ouellette and Pierre Turgeon.