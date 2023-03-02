WHL Alumni front and centre as Calgary, Alberta meet for Canada West glory

Canada West Men’s Hockey glory is on the line this weekend in Calgary as the top-ranked University of Calgary Dinos play host to the University of Alberta Golden Bears in the Canada West Championship.

The best-of-three series gets underway Friday at Father David Bauer Arena, and features a host of WHL Alumni taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship.

The Dinos advanced to the final by virtue of a three-game victory over the University of Saskatchewan a weekend ago. After setting a conference record 23-game winning streak, Calgary recovered with wins this past Friday and Saturday after dropping the series opener to the Huskies February 23.

The Golden Bears look to defend their title after defeating the UBC Thunderbirds in a three-game semi-final last weekend in Edmonton. Like their Calgary counterparts, Alberta lost the series opener but rallied to take the series in three games, winning the finale 6-3 on the strength of a trio of goals from twins Adam and Justin Hall.

The University of Alberta has been a mainstay in the Canada West Championship, winning the title 17 of the past 21 years in which it has been contested including victories over Calgary in 2011, 2014 and 2015. The Dinos last won the Canada West crown in 1996, and last defeated the Golden Bears in the championship series 33 years ago.

Former Calgary Hitmen forward Josh Prokop leads Alberta with six points to this point in the post-season, while on the other side his former Hitmen teammate Riley Stotts, and Portland Winterhawks alumnus Jake Gricius have totalled five playoff points each.

The two sides met only twice during the regular season, with Calgary sweeping a home-and-home series in late November.

The two sides both feature WHL Alumni taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship. During the 2022-23 academic year, WHL Clubs have invested over $2 million to deliver nearly 350 WHL Scholarships, with nearly 150 going to student athletes attending Canada West institutions and competing at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West men’s hockey league. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.

The winner of this weekend’s Canada West Championship series will represent the conference at the 2023 University Cup, slated for March 16-19 in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA

Pos. Name Hometown Last WHL Club G Matt Berlin Sherwood Park, Alta. Kootenay ICE G Ethan Kruger Sherwood Park, Alta. Brandon Wheat Kings G Nick Schneider Leduc, Alta. Calgary Hitmen D Dawson Davidson Moosomin, Sask. Saskatoon Blades D Jared Freadrich Camrose, Alta. Portland Winterhawks D Wyatt McLeod Dawson Creek, B.C. Saskatoon Blades D Jayden Platz St. Albert, Alta Tri-City Americans D Dylan Plouffe Sherwood Park, Alta. Medicine Hat Tigers D Ethan Sakowich Athabasca, Alta. Red Deer Rebels D Joel Sexsmith Edmonton, Alta. Red Deer Rebels F Eric Florchuk Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Vancouver Giants F Matt Fonteyne Wetaskiwin, Alta. Everett Silvertips F Adam Hall Edmonton, Alta. Vancouver Giants F Justin Hall Edmonton, Alta. Lethbridge Hurricanes F Ryan Hughes Edmonton, Alta. Kamloops Blazers F Tyler Preziuso Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants F Josh Prokop Edmonton, Alta. Calgary Hitmen F Jakin Smallwood Leduc, Alta. Winnipeg ICE F Nolan Volcan Edmonton, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds

WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY