WHL Alumni front and centre as Calgary, Alberta meet for Canada West glory
Canada West Men’s Hockey glory is on the line this weekend in Calgary as the top-ranked University of Calgary Dinos play host to the University of Alberta Golden Bears in the Canada West Championship.
The best-of-three series gets underway Friday at Father David Bauer Arena, and features a host of WHL Alumni taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship.
The Dinos advanced to the final by virtue of a three-game victory over the University of Saskatchewan a weekend ago. After setting a conference record 23-game winning streak, Calgary recovered with wins this past Friday and Saturday after dropping the series opener to the Huskies February 23.
The Golden Bears look to defend their title after defeating the UBC Thunderbirds in a three-game semi-final last weekend in Edmonton. Like their Calgary counterparts, Alberta lost the series opener but rallied to take the series in three games, winning the finale 6-3 on the strength of a trio of goals from twins Adam and Justin Hall.
The University of Alberta has been a mainstay in the Canada West Championship, winning the title 17 of the past 21 years in which it has been contested including victories over Calgary in 2011, 2014 and 2015. The Dinos last won the Canada West crown in 1996, and last defeated the Golden Bears in the championship series 33 years ago.
Former Calgary Hitmen forward Josh Prokop leads Alberta with six points to this point in the post-season, while on the other side his former Hitmen teammate Riley Stotts, and Portland Winterhawks alumnus Jake Gricius have totalled five playoff points each.
The two sides met only twice during the regular season, with Calgary sweeping a home-and-home series in late November.
The two sides both feature WHL Alumni taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship. During the 2022-23 academic year, WHL Clubs have invested over $2 million to deliver nearly 350 WHL Scholarships, with nearly 150 going to student athletes attending Canada West institutions and competing at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West men’s hockey league. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.
The winner of this weekend’s Canada West Championship series will represent the conference at the 2023 University Cup, slated for March 16-19 in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|Last WHL Club
|G
|Matt Berlin
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Kootenay ICE
|G
|Ethan Kruger
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|G
|Nick Schneider
|Leduc, Alta.
|Calgary Hitmen
|D
|Dawson Davidson
|Moosomin, Sask.
|Saskatoon Blades
|D
|Jared Freadrich
|Camrose, Alta.
|Portland Winterhawks
|D
|Wyatt McLeod
|Dawson Creek, B.C.
|Saskatoon Blades
|D
|Jayden Platz
|St. Albert, Alta
|Tri-City Americans
|D
|Dylan Plouffe
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|D
|Ethan Sakowich
|Athabasca, Alta.
|Red Deer Rebels
|D
|Joel Sexsmith
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Red Deer Rebels
|F
|Eric Florchuk
|Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
|Vancouver Giants
|F
|Matt Fonteyne
|Wetaskiwin, Alta.
|Everett Silvertips
|F
|Adam Hall
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Vancouver Giants
|F
|Justin Hall
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|F
|Ryan Hughes
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Kamloops Blazers
|F
|Tyler Preziuso
|Victoria, B.C.
|Vancouver Giants
|F
|Josh Prokop
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Calgary Hitmen
|F
|Jakin Smallwood
|Leduc, Alta.
|Winnipeg ICE
|F
|Nolan Volcan
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Seattle Thunderbirds
WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|Last WHL Club
|G
|Brodan Salmond
|Calgary, Alta.
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|G
|Carl Stankowski
|Kelowna, B.C.
|Winnipeg ICE
|G
|Carl Tetachuk
|Lethbridge, Alta.
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|D
|Brendan De Jong
|Victoria, B.C.
|Portland Winterhawks
|D
|Connor Horning
|Kelowna, B.C.
|Vancouver Giants
|D
|Noah King
|Winnipeg, Man.
|Spokane Chiefs
|D
|Dakota Krebs
|Okotoks, Alta.
|Calgary Hitmen
|D
|Matthew Quigley
|Chestermere, Alta.
|Portland Winterhawks
|D
|Sean Strange
|Victoria, B.C.
|Kamloops Blazers
|D
|Zach Wytinck
|Glenboro, Man.
|Regina Pats
|F
|Arjun Atawal
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Saskatoon Blades
|F
|Jake Gricius
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Portland Winterhawks
|F
|Connor Gutenberg
|Brandon, Man.
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|F
|Jadon Joseph
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Tri-City Americans
|F
|Josh Maser
|Houston, B.C.
|Prince George Cougars
|F
|Carter Massier
|Peace River, Alta.
|Prince Albert Raiders
|F
|Max Patterson
|Kamloops, B.C.
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|F
|Riley Stotts
|Winnipeg, Man.
|Calgary Hitmen
|F
|Tyson Upper
|Calgary, Alta.
|Prince George Cougars
|F
|Jaeger White
|Medicine Hat, Alta.
|Kootenay ICE