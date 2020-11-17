WHL Alumni Beck Warm signs with AHL’s Chicago Wolves
Former Tri-City Americans and Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Beck Warm has signed a one-year contract with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.
Warm, a 21-year-old product of Whistler, B.C., spent four seasons in the WHL, appearing in 150 career regular season games – 135 of which came with the Americans. Warm wrapped up his WHL career by playing 15 games for the Oil Kings towards the conclusion of the 2019-20 WHL season.
The veteran goaltender enjoyed an incredible stretch with the Central Division-leading Oil Kings, going 11-2-0-2 with a 2.30 GAA, .915 SV% and one shutout. Prior to that, Warm’s best season, arguably, came in 2018-19 when he appeared in a career-high 61 contests, going 32-23-5-0 with a 2.94 GAA, .916 SV% and one shutout with the Americans, earning a place on the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star team.
A 6-foot, 172-pound netminder, Warm finished his WHL days with a record of 71-56-9-4 including a 3.15 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and five shutouts.
Warm went unselected in the WHL Draft, signing a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Americans in February 2015 before enjoying an stellar WHL career.
The Chicago Wolves serve as the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.
