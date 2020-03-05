WHL accepting registrations for additional 2020 WHL U.S. Development Combines

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is now accepting registrations for two additional 2020 WHL U.S. Development Combines: Denver, Colo. scheduled for May 1-3, 2020 and Dallas, Texas scheduled for June 19-21, 2020.

The Denver Combine will be held at Big Bear Ice Arena, while the Dallas event will be hosted by the Dallas Stars and the Children’s Health Star Center – Valley Ranch. These events provide a unique opportunity for 2004-2009 born U.S. hockey players to gain WHL information and exposure by participating in on/off-ice WHL Combine Testing, on/off-ice development, and scrimmages with other top-ranked players.

Players can register for WHL U.S. Development Combines online here

This brings the total number of U.S. Development Combines to four, with the other two events being held in Anaheim, Calif., April 17-19, 2020, and Las Vegas, Nev., April 24-26, 2020.

Testing results from the WHL U.S. Development Combines will be entered into the WHL database and will be shared with all WHL General Managers and Head Scouts. Participants will also be given individual account access where they can view their own results including event comparisons, progress reports of all historical WHL Combine participation, and receive access to the WHL Database to filter results by age and compare scores to over 15,000 players tested across Western Canada and the western United States.

Each of these events will begin the Friday evening and will conclude on Sunday afternoon. The 2020 WHL U.S. Development Combines will feature:

WHL Combine On-Ice Testing

WHL Combine Off-Ice Testing

WHL On-Ice Development

WHL Off-Ice Development

WHL Information Session (With Parent/Player Q&A)

Scrimmages

WHL and Special Guest staff

WHL Combine Souvenir Jersey

Throughout the course of the weekend, players and their families will learn about the benefits of playing Major Junior hockey – the highest level in the Canadian system. Athlete testing will be completed by the WHL Combines, a working partnership between the WHL & Okanagan Hockey Group, utilizing the global leading SportTesting Inc. technology platform. The WHL U.S. Development Combines will contain multiple participant groups, strategically separated by the WHL, based on date of birth.

ELIGIBILITY

The WHL U.S. Development Combines is open to U.S. Residents born in 2004-2009, playing high-level competitive hockey, and currently living in the western United States (all western U.S. States including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming are within the protected territory designated by the Canadian Hockey League to the WHL).

*Attending this camp does not affect a player’s NCAA eligibility, nor does speaking with WHL Office or Club staff.

For more information, and to register, click here

