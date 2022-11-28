Wheat Kings turn to GM Murray for coaching duties

The Brandon Wheat Kings announced a coaching change Monday, with the Club’s general manager Marty Murray now assuming coaching duties after the team parted ways with Don MacGillivray.

“These types of decisions are very difficult in our business, especially when dealing with good people,” said Murray. “We are not satisfied with our record, especially on home ice. Everyone must accept responsibility, including management, coaches, and players. We owe it to the fans and this great organization to be better, and that is what our focus will be.”

“We would like to thank Don for his contributions and passion towards the Wheat Kings organization over the years, and we wish him nothing but the best,” Murray added.

Murray, who joined the Wheat Kings as general manager this past August, becomes the 25th head coach in Club history.

He held head coaching roles previously in both the NAHL and USHL.

MacGillivray served with Brandon for seven seasons and had been the Club’s head coach since the 2020-21 campaign.