Wheat Kings sign fourth overall pick Roger McQueen

Brandon, Man. – The Brandon Wheat Kings have signed forward Roger McQueen to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

McQueen, selected fourth overall by Brandon in last Thursday’s WHL Prospects Draft comes to the Wheat Kings from the Saskatoon U18 AAA Blazers of the Saskatchewan AAA Midget Hockey League.

In 20 games this season, McQueen has scored six times and added 21 assists for 27 points, good for second on the team in scoring. The 6-foot-3 centre recorded an impressive 87 points in 31 games (29G-58A) in his first season of AA U15 hockey with the Saskatoon Stallions.

PLAYER SIGNING!! The Brandon Wheat Kings have signed 4th overall pick Roger McQueen Welcome to BWK Country Roger!

“Roger is a big body that does so many things well,” said Wheat Kings Director of Player Personnel Chris Moulton. “He has great hockey sense and makes the players around him better. He has a pro type release and he’s not afraid to push back against older players. He has a late birthday and he’s still young, there is lots of growth ahead for Roger.”

Like the Wheat Kings’ third overall selection, defenceman Charlie Elick, McQueen comes from hockey bloodlines. McQueen’s father Scott played parts of three seasons in the WHL with Red Deer and Saskatoon before embarking on a five-year CIS career with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.