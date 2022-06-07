Wheat Kings sign first round pick Joby Baumuller

Brandon, Man. — The Brandon Wheat Kings have signed forward Joby Baumuller to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Baumuller, who hails from Wilcox, Sask. was selected by the Wheat Kings with the 12th-overall selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

“I had a great experience (at prospects camp), they are a great team and I’m excited to get to work,” Baumuller said Monday. “This summer I am going to train hard, have fun and hopefully by my grade 11 year, I’m on the roster.”

“We are excited to have a kid with his level of compete and skill,” said Wheat Kings director of player personnel Chris Moulton. “He proved at prospects camp that he can play at the WHL level very soon and we are honoured he chose to sign with the Wheat Kings.”

“We look forward to seeing Joby’s development this fall at camp,” Moulton added.

The 5-foot 11, 179-pound forward spent the 2021-22 season with Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep, where he piled up 26 points (15G-11A) in 20 games. He also played in three playoff games, posting 5 points on 3 goals and 2 assists.

Baumuller also played with the Notre Dame U18 AAA squad, where he scored two goals in three games, adding on five points (4G-1A) in six playoff games.