Wheat Kings sign fifth-overall pick Jacobson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Brandon, Man. — The Brandon Wheat Kings are proud to announce that prospect Jaxon Jacobson has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Jacobson, from Brandon, Manitoba, was selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (fifth-overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft last week.

“The best part about Jaxon is that he’s a great player, top notch talent, exceptionally skilled, creative. He’s just an unbelievable player and when we can get a guy like that at #5 it’s a great day”, said Chris Moulton, Director of Hockey Operations. “He has success at everything he does. He played as an underager in U18 and still had success playing at an elite level. He’s just one of those kids that does things the right way. His hockey sense and skill puts him among the best.”

The 5-foot-8, 150-pound forward spent the 2022-23 season with the U18 AAA Wheat Kings, where he piled up 60 points (24G-36A) in 44 games, leading his team in scoring. The 14-year-old became just the second player in the U18 AAA Wheat Kings program history to play as an underager following in the steps of former Wheat Kings Captain Tanner Kaspick. Given his late December birth date he actually played half of his U18 season as a 13-year-old. He recorded 3 goals and 5 assists for 8 points in 8 playoff games.

During his U15 season as a minor, Jacobson recorded a whopping 50 goals and 103 points in 32 regular season games played in the Winnipeg AAA Hockey league. His U15 AAA Wheat Kings team went on to win the U15 AAA Provincial Championship.

“I’ve been in the stands watching this team and cheering for this team my entire life. To be able to sign with my hometown team is a huge honour,” said Jacobson. As for what’s next for Jaxon, “I’m working on improving as a player every day, putting in the hard work, getting stronger, faster, to get myself ready for the Western Hockey League.”