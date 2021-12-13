Wheat Kings sign Elick to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Brandon, Man. – The Brandon Wheat Kings have officially signed defenceman Charlie Elick to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Elick was selected third overall in the recently-completed 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Elick, the first of three first-round selections made by the Wheat Kings in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, joins the organization via the Edge Hockey Academy. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound blueliner has registered 12 points (3G-9A) in 11 CSSHL games this season..

“Charlie is the total package,” said Wheat Kings Director of Player Personnel Chris Moulton. “He’s a big man with skill and character. He has great hockey sense and does so many little things well. I’ve known him and his family for a long time and I’ve always been a fan of his game. When you can inherit a player and a family like this, it’s a no brainer.”

The newest Wheat King comes from solid hockey bloodlines. His father Mickey was an eighth-round pick of the New York Rangers in 1992 and had a sixteen-year professional career with stops in the AHL, ECHL and various leagues in Europe.